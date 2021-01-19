MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell: Major Retailers Are Dropping Our Products Because I'm Talking About Election Fraud

I’m mostly horrified by this, but there’s a part of me that thinks he should learn a lesson from it.

I’ve always liked Mike Lindell. He’s an outspoken Christian and has never been afraid to proclaim Christ in the course of promoting his business and his products. His pillows are widely acclaimed as comfortable and good for the body, and he’s made his fortune through great idea, great products and hard work.

If what he’s saying is true, it’s one more example of a very dark road corporate America is traveling. Yesterday we told you that people in the publishing industry want everyone associated with the Trump Administration blacklisted. Lindell isn’t even part of the administration. He wasn’t part of the Trump campaign either. He’s just a private-sector businessman who supports Trump and says so openly. If that’s now a disqualifier for having your popular, in-demand products carried by major retailers, we’ve entered an age that rivals the Joseph McCarthy era in its assault on free thought and free speech:

MyPillow CEO and ardent Trump supporter Mike Lindell says his products have been dropped by major retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s after his repeated false claims of voter fraud in the presidential election. Lindell told NBC Minnesota affiliate KARE on Monday that HEB Stores, Wayfair and Canada’s Today’s Shopping Choice channel had also stopped selling his products. MyPillow, the bedding company with commercials starring Lindell, is based in Chaska, Minnesota.

In an email to NBC News Tuesday morning, Lindell said that “a group has attacked my vendors” and that the retailers called him saying they had been threatened with “a boycott if they don’t comply” and drop his products. A representative for Today’s Shopping Choice confirmed that MyPillow products would no longer be sold on the channel. Spokespeople for the other retailers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Corporate wokeness traces back to the same thing it always has, and that’s corporate cowardice. Once the woke mob decides Lindell is toxic and needs to be blacklisted, retailers will quickly stop selling MyPillow products because they don’t want to be the target of the inevitable attacks on Twitter and elsewhere. They see what’s happening to MyPillow and they realize, if they carry the products, they’ll be next.

This is akin to the actions this week by payment processing companies who are refusing to process donations to the Trump campaign. It’s akin to Forbes Magazine threatening to treat any company that hires a former Trump staffer as a corporate criminal.

Trump’s behavior since the election has been indefensible. But good people served in his administration and did good things for the country, sometimes pushing back against the president’s own worst instincts to get these things done. Treating them all as if they’re the Vichy puppet regime in France is even worse than the things Trump’s been doing.

And yet: Lately Lindell has been running around saying crazy things. As recently as three days ago he was still insisting that Trump, not Biden, is going to be inaugurated on Wednesday. He was spotted carrying a memo into the White House that mentioned martial law. He seems to have fallen in with a disturbingly large number of evangelical Christians who are confusing Trump with Jesus. Trump is not our savior, and the Kingdom of God will advance even if Trump does not get another four years in the White House.

It’s one thing as a Christian to support Trump because you believe he – unlike Hillary, Biden and Harris – is not hostile to your values. Despite his personal foibles, I believe as much and that is one of the reasons I voted for him. But I do not believe God’s plan for humanity depends on Trump being president, and I can’t make sense of why people like Franklin Graham and Mike Lindell have drifted down this road.

None of this justifies MyPillow being blacklisted by major retailers. This is turning into a very dark chapter in our nation’s history and people need to step back, see what they’re doing, and reverse course.

But it wouldn’t be bad advice to tell Mike Lindell: Don’t invite the blacklisting by talking like a crazy fool. You should know better.