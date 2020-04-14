A) Return to a more normal level of business activity at the regional level based on scientific data.
B) Slow the spread of the coronavirus while expanding testing, reporting, and contact tracing.
C) Continue to build the science.
D) Establish U.S. leadership in leading the free world in economic recovery.
E) Reduce future risks of pandemics. (Vaccine!)
National Coronavirus Recovery Commission Announces Five-Phase Plan for Reopening America
