National Coronavirus Recovery Commission Announces Five-Phase Plan for Reopening America

The Herman Cain Show by WJ By The Herman Cain Show by WJ
Published April 14, 2020 at 10:20am
A) Return to a more normal level of business activity at the regional level based on scientific data.
B) Slow the spread of the coronavirus while expanding testing, reporting, and contact tracing.
C) Continue to build the science.
D) Establish U.S. leadership in leading the free world in economic recovery.
E) Reduce future risks of pandemics. (Vaccine!)

