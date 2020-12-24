Nation's Largest Teachers Union's Message to Kids Struggling Without School: Suck It Up

Teachers unions were formed to protect teachers.

That’s exactly what they do — even if it comes at the expense of students.

The nation’s largest teachers union proved as much in a tweet Friday, wherein it effectively admitted to abandoning kids by keeping the schools closed.

Yes, it’s been difficult. There is learning loss. There are social-emotional challenges. In some cases, there is sickness, economic hardship, or trauma. But students are extremely resilient.https://t.co/K8y7JZvDzU — NEA (@NEAToday) December 18, 2020

“Yes, it’s been difficult. There is learning loss. There are social-emotional challenges. In some cases, there is sickness, economic hardship, or trauma,” the National Education Association wrote.

“But students are extremely resilient.”

Essentially, the NEA is arguing that because children are “extremely resilient,” they’ll be able to handle the many traumatic side effects of school shutdowns.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the NEA or teachers unions in general.

The well-being of students is never really the top priority to them.

Back in July, NEA president Lily Eskelsen García issued a statement suggesting her organization would not support a return to the classroom without federal funding directed to schools.

“Funding has fallen off a cliff. We want to open schools, but we cannot bring students back to the classroom if we don’t get the support from the Senate to do it safely and to make sure they have what they need to succeed,” García said.

The union knows that these kids need to be back in school, but is unwilling to give an endorsement until its political demands are met.

Obviously, this isn’t about COVID safety, given that various experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield agree that schools should be open.

Dr. Fauci: “The default position should be to try as best as possible within reason to keep the children in school or to get them back to school […] if you look at the data the spread among children and from children is not really big at all”pic.twitter.com/G0MqlA0NDQ — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 18, 2020

Teachers unions aren’t looking out for kids, they’re looking out for themselves.

If the education of children was of primary importance, the NEA would immediately come out in support of returning to school.

Instead, they’re holding the well-being of children hostage for their own political agenda.

