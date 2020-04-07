NBC: COVID-19 killing people in America, but China says deaths have completely stopped there!

This week is, supposedly, coronavirus ‘peak week’ in the United States. We’ve been warned, in no uncertain terms, that the numbers are going to be ugly. Infections and death tolls are going to go up before we get to the light at the end of the tunnel.

The media loves this. They can’t get enough of your pain and suffering. More death equals more viewers and more to exploit in pursuit of left-wing goals. Watch any legacy media newscast for five minutes, and you’ll see that it’s true.

Here.. ‘in Trump’s America,‘ as progressives like to say, things are awful. Take a look at NBC News:

At the start of what is expected to be the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the White House tried to offer some hope that measures to contain the spread were working. The virus killed 1,264 over 24 hours in the U.S. as of 2:05 am ET on Tuesday, according to NBC New’s tracker. A total of 10,906 have been recorded killed by COVID-19.

However, the Chinese have everything figured out! Not a single new death has reported there, presumably because they’re handling things so well. How lucky they are to be safely under the thumb of an oppressive communist regime!

TRENDING: Major League Baseball looking to start season in May . . . with all games in Arizona, and no fans

Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new death was reported, and the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where the new virus was first identified, prepared for lockdown measures to be lifted.

We know this is true, because the Chinese Communist Party told us so, and NBC is regurgitating their propaganda without even a slight hint of skepticism.

In fact, they tell us, there have only been 32 new cases of COVID-19 in all of China. What’s even more impressive is that every single one of them originated outside the country. Miraculous!

Health officials reported 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China on Monday, all of them imported, bringing the total to 81,740.

If only we weren’t saddled with the ‘bad orange man’ we could be doing as well as China claims it is.

Oh, sure, there’s ample evidence that China has been lying about the deaths and positive test results – diminishing their numbers by the hundreds of thousands. And, yes, they lied about human to human transmission, shipped contaminated testing equipment to the rest of the world, and may have created the disease in a lab. Doctors who dare to utter the truth about their government have a nasty habit of disappearing, but they’d never lie about this!

To repost their numbers, without any sort of challenge, goes well beyond journalistic malpractice. This is pure propaganda; spoon fed to rubes who are desperately looking for any hit piece that confirms their own pre-existing anti-Trump bias. If it comes from America’s enemies, so be it.

As I posted on Twitter:

RELATED: Major League Baseball looking to start season in May . . . with all games in Arizona, and no fans

Or as IowaHawk put it: