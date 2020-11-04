NBC: John Cornyn Hangs On In Texas, Keeps Senate Seat in Republican Hands

Democrats always tell themselves, and anyone else who will listen, that they can turn Texas blue. They always fail.

The Cornyn/Hegar race has proven to be no exception, as NBC has called this race for Republican Cornyn.

This was not one of the Republican seats Democrats were thought to have a real chance of taking away, but Cornyn wasn’t running as strong in the polls as you might have expected for a Republican in Texas.

Republican control of the Senate is still in trouble, with Colorado already fallen, but at least Texas isn’t going down.