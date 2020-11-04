SECTIONS
NBC: John Cornyn Hangs On In Texas, Keeps Senate Seat in Republican Hands

Dan Calabrese
Published November 3, 2020 at 7:28pm
Democrats always tell themselves, and anyone else who will listen, that they can turn Texas blue. They always fail.

The Cornyn/Hegar race has proven to be no exception, as NBC has called this race for Republican Cornyn.

This was not one of the Republican seats Democrats were thought to have a real chance of taking away, but Cornyn wasn’t running as strong in the polls as you might have expected for a Republican in Texas.

Republican control of the Senate is still in trouble, with Colorado already fallen, but at least Texas isn’t going down.

Dan Calabrese
