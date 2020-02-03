NBC: John Kerry might run to save the party! John Kerry: That's "f**king false!"

Sorry Democrats. You’re on your own.

Nominate a socialist coot, nominate a barely coherent creeper, or nominate an angry authoritarian gun-grabber. Heck, you can even beg a widely despised 2-time loser to enter the 2020 fray. Nominate whoever you want, but Mr. Heinz is not coming to save you.

An NBC news analyst “overheard” a phone call in which John Kerry was discussing the conditions upon which he might enter the 2020 competition. Dems are still searching for a savior, and the left-wing thinking is that perhaps Kerry could deliver them from losers like Bernie and Biden. That’s completely ridiculous, but the story made waves as the Democrats’ desperation mounts.

First, here’s what the peacock “journalists” had to say:

Former Secretary of State John Kerry — one of Joe Biden’s highest-profile endorsers — was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.” Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here” and explaining that to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” adding that such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.” It’s not clear how serious Kerry was on the call about jumping into the race. But that he would even discuss the possibility suggests that prominent members of the Democratic Party remain deeply unsettled by the current field, Sanders’ strength in the polls and the ability of any candidate to defeat President Donald Trump.

Actually, it is clear how serious Kerry was. In fact, in their own article, NBC notes that he strongly denied any presidential intentions. Still, because they have no one else to whom they can turn, lefties were salivating. Surely this had to be some kind of signal! There must be a glimmer of hope!

Sorry, Dems. Kerry put the rumor down like a rabid dog. He even dropped an F-bomb in the process.

Who knew the word “f**king” was now a synonym for “categorically”? You learn something every day. Kerry quickly deleted the tweet, and re-posted it with profanity removed.

That denial remains in place…