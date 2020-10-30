NBC News Claims Entire Hunter Biden Story Based On Fake Intelligence Report, Ignoring All Other Accounts

It’s one thing to just ignore a story – refusing to cover it because you’re determined to stick by your position that it isn’t news. It’s another thing to entirely pretend a story is based on bogus information, even as it becomes clearer by the day that the information is legitimate.

Neither of these is defensible, but at least they don’t involve making up fiction yourself.

NBC’s latest turn with respect to the Hunter Biden story is really something.

It’s not just questioning the sources. It’s not just claiming the story doesn’t amount to real news. No. NBC is now making an alternate background story on where the whole thing came from, attributing it of course to “conspiracy theorists” and making it sound amazingly like the Steele Dossier.

The only problem is that NBC’s take on where all this came from bears no relation to reality:

One month before a purported leak of files from Hunter Biden’s laptop, a fake “intelligence” document about him went viral on the right-wing internet, asserting an elaborate conspiracy theory involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and business in China The document, a 64-page composition that was later disseminated by close associates of President Donald Trump, appears to be the work of a fake “intelligence firm” called Typhoon Investigations, according to researchers and public documents.

Despite the document’s questionable authorship and anonymous sourcing, its claims that Hunter Biden has a problematic connection to the Communist Party of China have been used by people who oppose the Chinese government, as well as by far-right influencers, to baselessly accuse candidate Joe Biden of being beholden to the Chinese government.

There may well have been a bogus intelligence report cooked up by someone named Typhoon Investigations. I don’t know and don’t care because it’s irrelevant. Why is it irrelevant? Because the Hunter Biden story didn’t originate with that and NBC knows it.

This story came about because a computer repairman in Connecticut came into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which contained all the documentation of his slimy foreign dealings (among other things), and the repairman gave the information on the laptop to the FBI and to Rudy Giuliani.

We know about it because Guiliani showed the contents to the New York Post. We are more sure now about its authenticity because former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski went on the record confirming it, and offering even more detail about Joe Biden’s involvement.

That’s why this is a story.

No one talking about his had ever heard of Typhoon Investigations before NBC did this story. None of this was influenced by anything Typhoon Investigations did.

Yet NBC wants you to think that none of this would even be a discussion without a bogus report by this company. That’s complete nonsense.

This is a story because of Hunter Biden’s own laptop containing the information. The fact that it bears some faint resemblance to something this Typhoon Investigations company may or may not have claimed has nothing to do with anything.

So tell me: Why is it a bigger story that some shifty investigation firm created a potentially bogus intelligence report . . . than the Democratic nominee for president encouraging his son to engage in shady foreign deals in exchange for access to him, and skimming 10 percent of the take?

Which of the two pieces of information is more important to the American public?

Yet NBC tries to discredit the relevant information by pretending some bogus report – which had nothing to do with the real information being exposes – is somehow responsible for all of it.

Why is NBC trying this hard to cover for Joe Biden? And if he becomes president, what else will they do to cover for him?