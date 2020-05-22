NBC reports from the future: Trump is going to lose the popular vote

How do they know? Wouldn’t it be better to wait and count the votes, you ask?

No, sillies. That’s not how these things work anymore. Haven’t you heard that we’re supposed to listen to the experts?

There are people who develop models for these things, you see, and when we want to determine the outcome of the election, we no longer have to wait for dumb things like people voting. We just go to the model.

Or, if you’re part of the anti-Trump media and you want to write a story claiming Trump is going to lose even though there’s no possible way you can know that – no problem! Just find someone who will produce a “model” that shows him losing and pretend that’s a news story.

That’s what NBC has graced us with today:

As a result of the economic suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, a new election model forecasts President Donald Trump will lose the popular vote in November.

“An unemployment rate above its global financial crisis peak, household income nearly 6 percent below its pre-virus levels, and transitory deflation will make the economy a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Trump come November,” Oxford Economics said on Wednesday, based on the firm’s state-based and national election models.

Before the coronavirus, Oxford Economics, which has a strong track record of predicting presidential elections, had forecast in the fall that Trump would win 55 percent of the popular vote. In April, as the coronavirus spread in the U.S., the model predicted that Trump would take only 43 percent of the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post.

So let me see if I have this straight: The same model that had Trump taking 55 percent of the popular vote as recently as February now has him all the way down to 43 percent – and the entire reason is what’s happened to the economy.

This is a classic case of computers knowing how to respond to data but not knowing how to think.

Yes, if you have a booming economy, you can expect an incumbent president to do better than if you have a weak economy – all things being equal. We don’t need some guy’s “models” to tell us that. That’s common sense.

But the way they’ve applied that data here is absurd. Back in February, when the economy’s response to Trump’s policies was robust growth and low unemployment, it was very reasonable to consider him a favorite to win re-election. The strong feelings people have about Trump – both positive and negative – would probably be an outsized factor compared to a normal (in other words, non-Trump) election. But in the end, a good economy would probably carry the day for him.

Now it’s certainly true that the economy is no longer good. But do the authors of this model think the public is paying no attention as to why?

It’s not as if Trump’s policies suddenly stopped working. Trump’s policies are designed to empower the private sector to produce wealth and create jobs. That was very successful before governors all across the country ordered people to stop working and businesses to stop operating. It’s also Trump’s who’s been advocating a reopening, and Democrat governors who have mainly been resisting.

I am not suggesting the problems with the economy will play no role at all in the outcome of this year’s election. But people are not stupid and they recognize what’s happened to the economy is much more complicated than: Trump is president, economy is bad, Trump is at fault.

And yet there are people – including some well-known media figures – who are pushing this notion shamelessly. Here’s a tweet from Ron Fournier, who is formerly the Washington bureau chief of the Associated Press and remains highly esteemed in mainstream media circles:

Welcome to #Michigan, ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. Please stop threatening us. Give us back our jobs.

https://t.co/CEbmVP16fD — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) May 21, 2020

But there’s more to it. Fournier edited the tweet. Originally it said the “Obama recovery” had been on a roll until Trump came along and caused mass unemployment.

When lots and lots of commenters pointed out that it was Gretchen Whitmer who shut down all the businesses, and that unemployment was at record lows under Trump, Fournier removed that part but left the tweet intact that somehow blames Trump for the jobs Whitmer has destroyed.

Fournier’s way of thinking is typical of the mainstream media, so they really do think you’re stupid enough to buy that narrative.

I have no idea how the election is going to turn, but I am confident you are not as stupid as NBC, Ron Fournier and other legacy journalist types think you are.