NBC: Republicans Pick Up Senate Seat as Tommy Tuberville Ousts Doug Jones in Alabama

It’s strange to talk about a pickup your side has to have, but Republicans had to have this.

Democrat Doug Jones only made it to the U.S. Senate in the first place because Alabama primary voters had the bad sense to nominate creepy sexual cretin Roy Moore in the special election to replace Jeff Sessions. Jones made it by being the only acceptable human being in the race, but Alabama was never going to accept his embrace of the Schumer/Pelosi policy agenda.

Jones couldn’t even bring himself to break from his party on impeachment, and that made this race ripe for the taking if Republicans could nominate a plausible candidate. Legendary football coach Tommy Tuberville more than fit the bill, and tonight he finished Jones off.

This essentially means Republicans can view their starting position in the Senate as 54 seats rather than 53. They’ve already lost Colorado, but by picking up Alabama they’ve canceled out that loss. Democrats have to find at least three more pickups to gain control of the Senate, and that’s assuming Biden and Harris win the presidency – which looks like a dicey proposition at this moment.