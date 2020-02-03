NBC/Wall Street Journal poll: Trump trails all four top Democrats in national polling

Not by a lot, and not with a lot of meaning given that the campaign hasn’t even begun. But under normal circumstances – which certainly doesn’t describe the Trump era – an incumbent with a strong economy would open with a lead in the polls by default.

And that would especially be true with a challenger field as insane as this one. But nope: It’s the president who has work to do:

Now, a few caveats to be sure.

First, based on an interview we did last year with Ted Carroll of Rasmussen’s parent company, we’re persuaded that all the mainstream polling companies apart from Rasmussen oversample Democrats. So that oversampling is going to be reflected in this poll. A more accurate sample probably has Trump tied or slightly ahead.

Second, the margins with Warren and Buttigieg are within the margin of error and thus amount to a statistical tie. The margin with Sanders is close to that, while the margin with Biden is similar to what most of the MSM polls were showing of Hillary’s lead before the 2016 vote.

Then again, keep in mind that Hillary actually did win the popular vote by nearly 3 percentage points, so those polls weren’t wrong.

Ultimately, you have to say this: Even with all those factors and the caveats mentioned above, you’d still want to see an incumbent president with a strong economy opening with a lead. The fact that we don’t see that here should trouble everyone who recognizes how destructive the policies of the Democrat contenders would be for the country.

The Trump campaign has work to do.

Granted, there are some factors that argue against too gloomy an outlook. Trump’s approval rating has actually been stronger than at most other points in his presidency even as impeachment has dragged on. That’s likely a reflection of the strong economy combined with people’s impatience over the impeachment nonsense that just goes on and on.

Everyone knows Trump isn’t being removed from office, and I think most recognize that this whole thing was largely the product of Democrats looking for any impeachment pretext they could find. Whether you think Trump made a “perfect phone call” to Volodymyr Zelensky or that he really shouldn’t have used the occasion to try to sicc Ukrainian dogs on Joe Biden, the fact is that very few people apart from committed partisan Trump haters thought he would or should be removed from office for it.

So some of his approval rating is a backlash against a very ridiculous impeachment effort.

It’s also worth recognizing, though, that an approval rating of 45 to 48 percent is good for Trump, but not good by historical standards. If your approval is consistently above 50 percent, you can probably go into your re-election campaign feeling pretty confident. Trump’s is not, and he can’t.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to lose, but it does mean he starts at a narrative disadvantage. The actual results of Trump’s policies have been positive almost across the board. The one exception would have to be his trade wars, which this year likely knocked a full percentage point off economic growth and drove us back to the weak 2.0 percent range we so often lamented during the Obama years.

But everything else – from tax refrom to deregulation to energy policy and impact on the courts, just to get started – has been exceedingly positive for the public, which is enjoying the fruits of it as we speak. It shouldn’t be hard to make the case that the country is better off staying on this path than it would be going down the socialist road any of the Democrats would prefer.

That said, it’s going to be difficult for the Trump campaign to make this the narrative when the media wants to make it everything the Democrats want to talk about.

Based on objective facts, Trump should win. But based on objective facts, he also should be ahead right now, and he’s not. The Democrat/media complex will do what it has to do to distract the voters’ attention from those objective facts, and the poll results you see above prove they have some capacity to succeed.

Yes, I know, Trump won last time when everyone thought he would lose. If you want to endure another election night nailbiter like that, you’re welcome to it. I’d rather aspire to something Reaganesque, in which Democrats are wondering if they can even manage to top 100 electoral votes and the rest of the country is laughing at them.

That’s what they deserve. Can the Trump campaign make it happen?

They haven’t yet proven that they can.