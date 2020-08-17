Neck-and-neck: CNN poll shows 10-point shift toward Trump in a month

I don’t think anyone would argue that Donald Trump had a “good” summer. Lockdowns, outbreaks, economic chaos and the forced-decimation of entire industries have a tendency to send public opinion south. Still, given the tumultuous state of the country, his numbers were never as bad as one would expect.

They weren’t great, but they weren’t terrible either.

Add to that the fact that a good chunk of his supporters are refusing to answer pollsters, or are downright afraid to answer honestly, and you can reasonably argue that his mediocre numbers are actually pretty impressive. All it would take is a slight rebound to bring the race back into neck-and-neck territory.

If you’re hoping to see that happen, CNN has good news for you. According to their most recent polling, Trump has gained 10 points on Biden in a little over a month.

Whether that’s because Trump is doing something right, or because Biden is a doddering husk who’s clearly lost the ability to do what he’s attempting to do, is anyone’s guess. In the end, it doesn’t really matter. Either way, these numbers are terrible for Democrats.

If a CNN poll shows the numbers are this close now, you can safely bet they’re actually closer. . . and they’ll continue to narrow once the Biden/Harris team is dragged into the harsh light of pre-election politics.

Overall, 50% of registered voters back the Biden-Harris ticket, while 46% say they support Trump and Pence, right at the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Among the 72% of voters who say they are either extremely or very enthusiastic about voting this fall, Biden’s advantage over Trump widens to 53% to 46%. It is narrower, however, among those voters who live in the states that will have the most impact on the electoral college this fall.

As always, the usual caveats apply. It’s early. Anything can happen. A week is a lifetime in politics.

That said, the CNN brain trust can not be happy with this: