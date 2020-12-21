SECTIONS
Neither Democrats Nor 2020 Can Change This Wondrous Fact: Chicken Is Awesome

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 21, 2020 at 10:00am
Yes, I know, 2020 has been an unmitigated dumpster fire. There is no redeeming it, and there’s no excusing the politicians who have made it worse by using it as an excuse to abuse their power. That will have negative societal connotations for decades to come. I would say generations but I’m not sure the nation will survive that long so I don’t want to get ahead of myself.

And yet:

God gives blessings to His people that cannot be taken away by the transgressions of men or by the cruelty of nature. Some things remain wonderful because it is simply their nature to be so, and these blessings do not abandon us even when it seems so much else is lost.

One of these is chicken.

Is there anything more wonderful than chicken? The white meat is hailed for its lean protein and adaptability with so many sides, sauces and spices. I am a big fan. But I would argue the less-appreciated dark meat, with its rich flavor and moist texture, is an even more scintillating sensation.

Is there any use of chicken that doesn’t work? It’s in soup. It’s a pasta topping. It is even a pizza topping. It goes in a gyro (especially a moist and nicely seasoned at Col’s Place in the Detroit area gyro). It’s a wrap, a sandwich and a burger. It can be fried as a tender or grilled in strips. It comes in a variety of pieces so there’s one that suits the taste of just about everyone.

There is no wrong way to cook it. Whether you fry it, broil it, grill it, sauté it or bake it – it always works.

Not only that, but chicken is abundant. Chickens (with the help of their rooster friends) reproduce faster than we can eat them. Not only that, but the eggs that don’t have baby chicks in them can become our breakfasts.

Chicken is so amazing that George Steinbrenner once considered getting rid of Yankee Stadium’s hot dogs in favor of chicken dogs, and even replacing beer with “alcohol chicken drink.” Granted, this was the Seinfeld version of Steinbrenner and not the real-life one, but I don’t see why this shouldn’t be considered canon.

Do you love chicken?

Why have I devoted a column to this today? Because a) my wife suggested it; and b) I don’t want you spending another day stewing about “stolen elections” or fretting about the ‘rona. I want you to go get some chicken, give some thought to how you’d like it to prepare it, and go for it. When it’s done, I want you to season it just the way you like, put it with the perfect sides, thank God for it . . . and savor it.

And I want you to remember that God’s blessings transcend events, circumstances and even our own failings and flaws. Now matter how many of these things get in the way, chicken remains, because the stumblings of man can’t take away what God has decided we should enjoy with thanks.

Amen. I’m hungry.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







