Netanyahu crushes primary challenge, retains status as Likud Party leader

It won’t be this easy when he faces the Blue and White Party and other minor parties again in March, but at least we know Israel’s Likud Party is not about to abandon longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Today he had to face an internal challenge to his leadership, and suffice it to say the contest was no contest:

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, famed for his political acumen in escaping seemingly impossible situations, won a primary leadership contest held on Thursday by a landslide.

His challenger, a former protege turned rival, 53-year-old Gideon Sa’ar, took just 28% of the vote from members of the ruling rightwing Likud party. Netanyahu, 70, defeated him with 72%, or 41,792 votes.

Granted, all Netanyahu did here was hold serve in his own party. But that’s not entirely without significance.

You’ve probably heard that Netanyahu is “under indictment” as he seeks another term as prime minister. Israeli politics is not all that different from its American counterpart in many ways. If enough political rivals get control of the legal structure, they can find an excuse to indict you for something. The prevailing political narrative in Israel is that Netanyahu is seeking another term simply so he can attain immunity from charges of bribery, fraud and “breach of trust” (whatever that means).

In reality, if Netanyahu wins re-election, the charges probably disappear into the ether because the only reason they were introduced in the first place was to damage him politically. The matters in question are trivial, not unlike impeaching a president over an innocuous phone call to Ukraine. But such are the times in which we live.

The March election will be the third within a year, because each of the first two failed to produce a workable majority for either side, and no one succeeded at cobbling together a governing coalition.

What’s at stake for Israel is a clear-eyed view of the nation’s security in the face of growing threats. Just two days ago, Netanyahu was rushed from a campaign appearance amid rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip. Iran maintains its threat to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth and is trying to build a nuclear weapon that could actually accomplish the task.

Meanwhile, the United Nations passed a resolution in the waning days of the Obama presidency – which Obama refused to veto – that could make Israeli diplomats subject to international criminal charges if they travel abroad.

Israel has very few real friends in the world. The United States is one, although that tends to depend on who is in the Oval Office. When it was Obama and his horrendous Secretary of State John Kerry, the White House was a virtual outpost of the Palestinian Authority. Since Donald Trump became president, we have once again become a friend to Israel.

Amidst all this, Netanyahu has been the one Israeli leader who has been understood the nature of the threats against his country and has never wavered in standing up to adversaries. There is always lots of pressure on Israeli leaders to agree to “peace deals” that ultimately blow up in their faces. Netanyahu knows how this game works and has refused to play it. For that reasons, lots of “diplomats” around the world (including too many Americans) have wanted him gone.

Obama even tried to boost Netanyahu’s rival in one election. You might call it “foreign interference in an election”. But I guess it was OK when Obama did it.

There will come a day when the 70-year-old Netanyahu can no longer lead Israel, and hopefully at that point someone else will be ready to step up as a worthy successor. For now, the Israelis still need their longest-serving prime minister. It’s their country and their business, but some of us in America care a lot about Israel, and hope they make the right choice in March.