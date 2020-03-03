Netanyahu defeats Gantz in latest Israeli election, finishes one seat short of governing majority

Three elections in a span of less than 12 months, none decisive, but this one putting incumbent prime minister a single seat away from a governing majority.

Bibi Netanyahu ought to be able to find that one seat somewhere, right?

Right?

Both Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and Blue and White’s centrist and left-wing bloc were set to fall short of the 61 seats needed to form a governing coalition in the 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset.

However, the right-wing bloc looked set to win 60 seats — one seat short of the threshold. The center-left bloc was predicted to capture between 52-54 seats. No Israeli party has ever won an outright majority, which forces the larger parties to form blocs with smaller allies.

It remains unclear whether Netanyahu would be able to clinch the parliamentary majority needed to claim victory, but if the results match the exit polls, it will give the caretaker prime minister a welcome boost ahead of his trial on corruption charges that is slated to begin March 17.

In order to form a government in Israel, a leader has to put together a coalition that achieves a majority in the Knesset. There are too many parties for any one to win a majority on its own – it’s never happened a single time in Israel – so every governing coalition consists of multiple parties.

Likud is the largest right-wing party, but it failed in two elections last year to put together enough coalition members to form a governing majority. The Blue and White Party similiarly failed, which is why Israel keep scheduling new elections and Netanyahu continues as a “caretaker” prime minister until the electorate either throws him out or decisively re-elects him.

At one seat short of a majority, Netanyahu would either have to persuade another small party to join his coalition or persuade a member of one of those parties to join Likud or another right-wing party.

It’s been a year of uncertainty for Israel, and that’s not helpful for a country that’s constantly under attack by many of its neighbors – not to mention constant rocket attacks from Hamas in the Gaza Strip – and needs to be able to look confidently at strong leadership to face down such attacks.

Netanyahu is a strong leader – resolved and principled. But he can only do so much when he doesn’t have a governing coalition and no one can be sure if he’ll even be in office a month or two in the future.

This appears to be Netanyahu’s best chance over the past year to form a government and consolidate his hold on the nation’s prime ministership. But he’s not quite there. Hopefully for the sake of all Israelis, he gets there.

By the way, Bernie Sanders says Netanyahu is a reactionary racist. Bernie Sanders is a disgrace.