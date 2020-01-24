SECTIONS
Commentary
Netanyahu during Pence visit: Israel has had no better friend than Trump

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 24, 2020 at 3:00am
Pence was in Israel as part of an international commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz. For all the anti-Semitism we see around the globe today, this was a huge event, with 49 nations represented.

Even Vladimir Putin showed up! No word if Netanyahu told him to stop propping up Iran, but I doubt it would have mattered anyway.

The meeting took place at the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, which just opened following the decision of President Trump to do what every U.S. president since Bill Clinton claimed to support – moving the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv. For that and much else, Netanyahu is grateful and expressed it to Pence:

Moving the embassy to Jerusalem is important to the Israelis even if only in a symbolic sense. Much of the world continues to embrace the fiction that Jerusalem is a legitimately “disputed territory,” and it tipped the scale a lot that the United States finally came down on the side of Israel and recognized it is without a doubt Israel’s legitimate capital.

Perhaps more important to Israel is Trump’s decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The Israelis have controlled Golan since the 1969 Six Day War, and long ago considered it annexed. That’s what you usually get to do when someone attacks you, you successfully fight them off and you take territory in the bargain. You get to keep the territory.

Those who weren’t happy about losing it shouldn’t have started a war they weren’t sure they could win. And today Golan is strategically important to Israel’s national security. The global carping about it as an “occupied territory,” especially as it relates to Israeli settlements there, is an attempt to pretend anyone else still has a legitimate claim to it.

No one else does.

Netanyahu is also bold in referencing Iran’s stated intention to wipe Israel’s 6 million Jews off the map, and thanks Trump and Pence for their continued efforts to rein in Iran and prevent it from being able to do what it clearly says it intends to do.

Contrast this with the last disgusting act of the Obama Administration toward Israel – refusing to veto a UN resolution that put Israel diplomats traveling abroad in jeopardy of being arrested for “war crimes.” This is the sort of garbage that happens regularly at the UN, and the U.S. has always been the rare member of the Security Council that would veto these idiotic and anti-Semitic resolutions. Obama refused to do so in the waning days of his administration because he was never really a friend to Israel at all, and once the 2016 election was over and he was getting ready to leave office, he no longer needed to pretend on the matter.

No wonder Netanyahu is so enthusiastic about the Trump presidency. It truly has been a Godsend to Israel, regardless of what you may think about the relationship between Trump and God.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
