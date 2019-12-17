New CNN poll: Democrat support for impeachment plummeted last month, opposition rising

Talk about burying the lede.

CNN’s new poll was released, and it contains terrible news for Democrats. However, since CNN is desperate to ignore that fact, it’s focusing it’s attention elsewhere. Take a look at their headline:

If that’s all you read, you’d assume that support for impeachment was relatively unchanged. Indeed, the lead paragraph in CNN’s report would seem to confirm this:

The American public is about evenly split over whether President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, with the House of Representatives poised to vote on articles of impeachment this week.

That sounds pretty much like the status quo, right? Well… wrong. If you read on, you’ll find the poll shows support for impeachment has actually fallen a whopping 13 points among Democrats.

Overall opposition to the effort is up too…

Support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office stands at 45% in the new poll, down from 50% in a poll conducted in mid-November just after the conclusion of the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearings. Opposition to impeachment and removal stands at 47% in the new poll, up from 43% in November. Support for impeachment and removal among Democrats has dipped from 90% in November to 77% now.

To say support has “dipped” is extremely generous. A 13-point drop, among Democrats, in the span of 30 days is extraordinary. House Dems may well impeach the President, but these numbers show that their hearings – along with the constant anti-Trump drumbeat – have done nothing to help their cause.

Oh, by the way, there are other terrible numbers here…

Overall, 42% approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling the current impeachment inquiry, while 49% disapprove, about the same as in October. Republicans fare slightly worse (37% approve of their handling of impeachment), but that’s better than in October, when 30% approved. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has seen her favorability rating dip from 44% in October, just after she announced the opening of an impeachment inquiry, to 39% now, with the dip concentrated among independents.

That high-pitched wailing sound you hear is a weepy lamentation emanating from the bowels of CNN HQ. It must have killed them to report this.

As both Dan and I have said repeatedly, the longer this farce goes on, the worse Dems will fair.