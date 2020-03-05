New Florida poll: Biden leads Bernie . . . 61-12

Has anyone seen a collapse this quick or this spectacular in politics? At least without the emergence of some real or alleged scandal?

I’m at a loss. The only thing “unstoppable” Bernie did between this time last week and today was be who he is – an avowed socialist. The same thing he’s been for decades and made no bones about. A South Carolina loss and a Super Tuesday romp later, he’s nearly 100 points behind in the delegate count.

And with the Florida primary looming in 12 days . . . hoo boy:

More than 61% of likely Florida voters favor Biden, according to the most recent survey by St. Pete Polls commissioned by Florida Politics (the full PDF of the poll is embedded below). That gives the former Vice President a commanding lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, at 12%, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with 5%.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday, the same day billionaire Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the race. Bloomberg was left in the field of active candidates and held the support of almost 14% of likely voters.

That can’t all be accounted for by Mini-Mike, Boot Edge Edge and Club A Car dropping out and endorsing Biden. They didn’t have anywhere near enough support between them to get Biden to 61 percent.

Some of this is explained by Sanders’s excuse-making for Fidel Castro. The Cuban-American community in Flordia knows full well the horrors of life under Castro, and doesn’t take too kindly to anyone performing apologetics for him. If you want to know why Trump won Florida, keep in mind that it was under Obama that the U.S. presumed to end much of Cuba’s isolation, and Hillary paid a price for that by association – even though the worst of it happened when John Kerry was Secretary of State.

It was clear when Bernie held forth on Cuba that he would never win Florida in a general election, but I thought there might be a bit more reservoir of sympathy for his positions among Democrat primary voters. Apparently not.

Then again, this might all simply be resignation as the party recognizes Biden is becoming inevitable, and that it doesn’t do them any good to keep the intramural brawl going any longer than necessary.

I do think, however, Biden will pay price for the apparently successful effort he’s waging now to consolidate support for the nomination. The rabid left-wingers who want Bernie and have wanted Bernie for years were enraged last time when they were forced to accept Hillary as the establishment’s preferred choice, largely on the basis of electability.

We see how that turned out.

Biden is supposedly the one Democrat with the best shot at beating Trump, based on his having been vice president and thus having the name recognition and credibility to pass muster as president.

But Biden has hardly been an electoral juggernaut throughout his life. His win in South Carolina on Saturday was the first primary victory of his life, and he first ran for president in 1988. The hard-lefties would be justified in wondering exactly why they should have confidence in Biden when the only recent Democrat to be elected president was not an establishment choice at all but a decided upstart. Indeed, the last two. Bill Clinton was very much the same in 1992.

The impact may not be too severe because I do think, by November, the left’s primary motivation will be to defeat Trump – and people will understand Biden is the only instrument by which to do that. But let there be no doubt: The Bernie Bros are now going to feel they got shafted a second election in a row, and some of them will resent it and sit out as a result.

In a close general election, it might make a difference. As for the primaries, if the Florida polls are any indication, nothing is close anymore.