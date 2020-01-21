New Gallup poll: 51 percent oppose Trump's removal from office

You might think, hey, at least it’s close!

But you don’t look at a poll on impeachment the same way you’d look at an election poll. If 51 percent say you should be re-elected, it’s decent but still awfully close.

Impeachment was designed to require a broad bipartisan consensus that the president needs to be removed from office. It’s not enough that roughly half the electorate has had enough of him. That’s what elections are for. Removing the president prior to the completion of his term is supposed to be the sort of thing in which his offenses are so egregious and so obvious that partisan lines break down.

If you’ve got 4o percent or more opposed to removing him, you’re in a tough spot if you’re the House managers tasked with making the case. If you’ve got a majority opposed to removing him, you might as well not even bother. And according to a new Gallup poll, that’s where we stand:

The Jan. 2-15 poll was conducted after the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump in December but before the Senate trial formally began last Thursday. The House has accused Trump of withholding congressionally approved foreign aid to Ukraine contingent on that country investigating a political rival of the president, and obstructing Congress in its investigation of the matter.

Forty-six percent of Americans say they would like their senators to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office, while 51% want their senators to vote against conviction so Trump will remain as president.

There’s a reason you need 67 votes in the Senate to remove the president. It’s not supposed to be the sort of thing that can happen because all the senators in one party want him gone for partisan reasons. The Constitution doesn’t define high crimes and misdemeanors – leaving the definition up to Congress in each individual situation – but the two-thirds vote requirement in the Senate should tell you something about the sort of thing it’s designed to be:

Not a clumsy phone call to Ukraine, which is all we have here.

If Trump had actually accepted a bribe as the price of manipulating policy, that would be something. If he had assisted a foreign enemy in doing harm to the United States, of course. You might even make the case that Congress could remove a president for refusing to enforce the law or spend money allocated by Congress (and no, a brief delay in aid to Ukraine doesn’t qualify).

But they would all have to be situations in which the public clearly saw the seriousness of the situation and was broadly in agreement that, for the good of the country, the president had to be removed.

We clearly have no such consensus here. We have one side of the political aisle wanting Trump gone just because he’s Trump, and no one else caring. This was never the sort of situation in which the House was supposed to impeach, but the House we have today is more concerned with placating its fire-breathing left-wing base than with following the intent of the Constitution.

So we’ll go through the rest of this pointless exercise, Trump will be acquitted and it will all have been a waste of time. Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff et al can run around saying Trump is “impeached forever,” but all that means is that he was accused of something. So was Richard Jewel. It never came to anything and it never will.

And now we know the public doesn’t want it to.