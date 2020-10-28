New Hunter Biden Audio: Yeah, My Dad Was Calling Me About My Foreign Business

Hat tip on this one to The National Pulse (as well as our managing editor Michelle for finding it). I’ve never heard of The National Pulse before this, and I still don’t know how they came to be in possession of this audio.

But it decisively gives the lie to the claim that Joe Biden didn’t know anything about his son’s international influence-peddling:

The great thing about Democrat criminals is that they always manage to incriminate themselves on video or audio. Listen to this recording of bagman #HunterBiden discussing his woes. This is grand jury material here, folks: pic.twitter.com/47uxEucxCv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 27, 2020

Here’s the transcribed text of what Hunter Biden said:

TRENDING: Former Hunter Partner Tony Bobulinski Tells Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden Is Lying, Was Deep in the China Business

I get calls from my father to tell me that The New York Times is calling but my old partner Eric, who literally has done me harm for I don’t know how long, is the one taking the calls because my father will not stop sending the calls to Eric. I have another New York Times reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the fucking spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing. The richest man in the world is missing who was my partner. He was missing since I last saw him in his $58 million apartment inside a $4 billion deal to build the fucking largest fucking LNG port in the world. And I am receiving calls from the Southern District of New York from the U.S. Attorney himself. My best friend in business Devon has named me as a witness without telling me in a criminal case and my father without telling me.

I suppose Adam Schiff will be telling us shortly that this is all Russian disinformation, and that it’s not really Hunter’s voice on the recording.

But here’s what we learn from it:

Not only does Joe Biden know about what Hunter’s doing, he apparently prefers to have “Eric” handle inquiries from the press instead of Hunter.

Does this audio prove the Bidens were on the take? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (37 Votes) 5% (2 Votes)

Hunter’s activities attracted the attention of the U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York, who either named him as a witness in a criminal case (along with Joe Biden) or gave Hunter the impression he was going to do that.

By the way, Hunter Biden’s pal Patrick Ho was convicted of bribery in the United States in 2018.

What does all this prove? It doesn’t specifically prove that either of the Bidens did anything illegal, but that’s never been the claim here. The claim is that Hunter Biden is a bag man for international influence peddling that trades access to Joe Biden for cash, and that Joe Biden gets a cut of the action.

If that is true, it certainly casts serious doubt on Joe Biden’s fitness for the presidency – especially since he’s been lying about it for months.

I’d like to know where The National Pulse got this recording. But I’m having a hard time coming up with any explanation for it apart from the obvious: It’s real.