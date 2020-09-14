New-ish Trump ad: American greatness over Democrat complaining

If you don’t recognize the voice, that’s Jon Voight narrating. It lays out the core differences between the two sides pretty starkly.

The ad is nearly two weeks old, but it hasn’t been seen in a lot of the country, so it’s worth giving some attention to here:

Not everything mentioned in the ad is necessarily the best choice. The best they could come up with was signing for the spending of the April stimulus? If you’re going to talk about Trump taking action, I’d rather talk about the progress toward the vaccine, or the emphasis on reopening the economy and bringing back jobs.

But you can’t argue with the way the ad draws distinctions between Trump and the likes of Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, who have garnered lots of media praise but whose jurisdictions have been utter disasters.

The Trump campaign made a bold and correct choice by showing the riots and tying them to Democrat complaining. That’s exactly what they are. An even bolder choice would have been to also take Democrats to task for their attacks on police officers – not just the few who were guilty of excessive force, but all.

What it really comes down to, of course, is where we want to take things moving forward. Trump is focused on economic recovery in addition to the quest for a vaccine. Democrats are threatening to shut everything down again, and are wringing their hands about the prospect of having a vaccine too soon.

For crying out loud.

Ultimately, the ad rises and falls on this: Every election, career politicians promise “change,” and when given power, they change nothing because they are creatures of the system. Indeed, the promise of change is the most status-quo thing a conventional politician can do. The image of Pelosi tearing up the State of the Union address was the perfect representation of this. They have disdain for real change because it takes away their power.

Choosing Trump represented a very different path for the electorate, and we’ve certainly gotten change. Whether you like the change or not is worthy of discussion, but for everyone who’s sobbing that what we have with Trump is “not normal,” there is at least one other person (and probably more) saying: Good, normal wasn’t working.

Trump’s inspirational ads are very good. I found that surprising when I saw his closing ad in 2016, when he made the vow that forgotten people would be forgotten no more. That’s what got me over the hump from being resigned to vote for him to keep Hillary out . . . to wanting to vote for him.

The excellent inspirational ads don’t surprise me anymore. I expect them now. This one is very much in line with that. More of this, please. We’re going to need every advantage we can get to win this thing.