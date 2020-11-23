New Jersey Police Chief: We're Not Enforcing the Governor's Holiday Bans, So Don't Bother Reporting People

They’re not going door-to-door checking for compliance, but no one really thought they would.

Howell Township Police Chief Andrew Kudrick Jr. went much further than that. They won’t even respond to complaints, so if you call the police to report your neighbors for having too big a gathering, you’re going to be ignored:

Kudrick said his police staff will not be “used” to go door-to-door in order to enforce these restrictions, especially since political activities have been exempt from the order.

“When we’re hurting in society nowadays, our friends and families are the ones that provide us support and lift us up,” he said. “And I wasn’t going to have my police officers going knocking on doors and ruining somebody’s holiday just to check how many people are inside their house. It’s not happening.”

The police chief issued a public memo on Thursday stating his department will not respond to complaints regarding gathering limits, social distancing, or face mask compliance, unless an “egregious violation” occurs, and will leave it up to the community members to act responsibly.

Granted, this is just one police chief in one town, so you could argue I’m making too much out of an isolated local situation. I don’t think I am, and here’s why:

Local police departments always prioritize the way they enforce various laws, but they don’t typically announce their refusal to enforce specific laws for two reasons. One is that you don’t want to tell criminals in advance that they can commit crimes with impunity. The other is that you’re going to invite blowback from the public and from the politicians – who are your bosses – if you openly declare your refusal to enforce statutory law.

The fact that Kudrick has no fear of making this pronouncement suggests that he knows a couple of things. One is that the public by-and-large does not view orders like Murphy’s as legitimate. They were not approved by the state legislature and they are not consistent with any established understanding of people’s constitutional rights.

Another is that the police can ill-afford to be seen by the public as the Gestapo for governors looking to enforce such orders. Announcing proactively that you will neither knock on doors nor respond to complaints lets the public know you’re on their side and not on the governor’s, and Chief Kudrick clearly sees it as in the police department’s best interests to embrace that positioning.

I don’t think most families are planning massive Thanksgiving gatherings this year anyway, not because of the government but because common sense and prudence tells you it’s not a great idea. My family’s usual Thanksgiving gets as large as 60 or 70 people. The reluctant decision not to have it this year – for the first time anyone can remember – came before (and independent of) the latest finger-wagging from Gretchen Whitmer.

Politicians who think society will engage in the usual mass gatherings, if not for admonishing orders from politicians, have astonishingly little faith in the people they are supposed to govern. That’s probably why it’s now safe to publicly declare we will not be governed by such people.