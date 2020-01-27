New poll shows Bernie up by 7 points in Iowa a week before the caucuses; Biden in third place

The various polls are kind of all over the place, but this is worth paying attention to. Bernie has a very good chance of winning New Hampshire if only because he’s from next-door Vermont. Then again, you’d think those in New Hampshire would be familiar enough with him to know better, but so goes the mindset of Democrat primary voters these days.

The race in Iowa seems fluid right now because there are so many factors for which it’s hard to predict the impact – including Biden’s connection to the Ukraine thing and Warren’s problems explaining and defending her grand plans.

Bernie is what he is: A Marxist. You wouldn’t normally see that as an advantage, but maybe in a field with this many problems, the voters appreciate someone who doesn’t come with any surprises:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has opened up a 7-point lead in Iowa, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday, a strong showing in a volatile primary battle just over a week away from the state’s caucuses.

Sanders won the support of 25 percent of Democratic caucusgoers in the survey, followed by former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 18 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden at 17 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 15 percent.

As far as Biden is concerned, here’s a thought:

In 2016, the political class and the media tried to use a variety of tactics – everything from the misuse of the FBI to a shameless crusade by the press – to ensure Trump would not be elected. The whole thing backfired spectacularly and helped put him in office.

Is their current attempt to defeat Trump about to end the same way?

Consider: Biden is widely considered the most electable Democrat to go up against Trump. I’m not so sure I believe that, but that seems to be the prevailing conventional wisdom. Fine.

When House Democrats and the media decided to jump on the whistleblower complaint about the Ukraine call, and turn it into the biggest news story in the country and a justification for impeaching Trump, they necessarily dragged Biden into the muck because the whole thing was about whether Ukraine should investigate him and his son.

The Democrats and the media assumed they could sell Biden as an innocent victim of Trump’s mean and nasty attempt to dig up dirt on him, and that the result would be a political liability for Trump that would accrue to Biden’s benefit.

But how is that working out? The public is showing no inclination to see Trump impeached over this, apart from the already-set percentage of the electorate that hates Trump to begin with. Independents aren’t being moved. And the public seems increasingly unimpressed by the House Democrats’ argument for why Trump should be removed from office over a single phone call to Ukraine in which he broke no laws and acted entirely within his power.

In the meantime, how has Biden acquitted himself? Not well. He’s been defensive. His story keeps changing. He actually wrote a letter to the news media presuming to instruct them on the words they should use in covering the story, which made him look afraid of objective coverage.

Biden even insulted a citizen in Iowa who questioned him about the matter, calling him “Fat” and, like a complete goofball, challenged the man to a push-up challenge.

Along the way, the public has learned not only that Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 a month to sit on a board for which he was wholly unqualified, but that Biden actually used the threat of withholding aid to get Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was looking into Burisma’s business practices.

If Biden feared what people would learn from a formal investigation by Ukraine, you have to say in retrospect that such an investigation couldn’t have turned out much worse for him than his own party’s decision to impeach Trump and ensure the whole thing would come to light.

Trump is not being removed from office. Biden looks duplicitious and defensive. And Bernie appears to be taking control of the race for the Iowa caucuses.

What if, in their attempt to destroy Trump by making a victim of Biden, the Democrat/media complex actually destroys Biden and elevates Bernie while Trump emerges completely unscathed – thus setting up a Trump/Bernie race that Trump wins easily?

You’d think these people would learn their lesson, but you rarely learn much when you think you already know everything.