New poll shows Trump losing in six major 2020 swing states; here's why that's encouraging news

Maybe you’ve seen the headlines. A new CNBC/Change Research poll shows Trump losing in the six most important swing states. It’s universally being portrayed as the most recent thing that spells doom for the Trump presidency.

But if you’re hoping to see Trump re-elected, you should look at it as encouraging news.

We’ll discuss the reasons in a moment but first, let’s look at the numbers:

The poll released Wednesday found Biden leading Trump in all six states for the first time (though only narrowly in some): Arizona: Biden 45%, Trump 44%

Florida: Biden 50%, Trump 43%

Michigan: Biden 47%, Trump 45%

North Carolina: Biden 47%, Trump 45%

Pennsylvania: Biden 49%, Trump 46%

Wisconsin: Biden 48%, Trump 44%

OK, let’s get the bad news out of the way. CNBC is correct that the trend is headed in Biden’s favor. That’s certainly unfortunate.

TRENDING: "CHAZ" Is Anarchy

Before your get too glum, however, take a look at those margins. They are razor thin. All of them are easily surmountable.

Then, think about what it took to drag Joe Biden’s incoherent carcass to such “lofty highs.”

In the last 6 months, we’ve seen:

A global pandemic responsible for panic, mass unemployment and lockdowns.

The decimation of the greatest economy since the Eisenhower Administration.

Rampant riots, looting and destruction.

The virtual elimination of multiple industries that rely on social interaction.

The rise of a violent leftist movement hell bent on erasing history.

The occupation and burning of several major American urban areas.

A five-year drumbeat of constant hatred from most of the major American media outlets.

We’re enduring all of that and, with one exception, they can only get Biden into the margin of error? Obviously, we’d all like to see the Democrats down 20 points, but take heart. Take the fact that polling as we used to know it is completely broken. Add to it that Crazy Joe is in hiding and will eventually have to open his mouth, and couple it with the disastrously optimistic Democrat polling that surrounded the 2016 election. One can make a solid case that these numbers are shockingly good.

It would only take a minor shift in the news cycle to turn things around, and there are plenty of indicators that suggest the economy may provide exactly that.

Yes, Trump is having a tough summer. Everyone expected that. As I’ve argued over on Twitter, the left-wing chaos is orchestrated and it’s only going to get worse before it gets better. If I had one major criticism of the administration, it’s that the president is preoccupied with a bad tell-all book instead of zeroing in on efforts to reign in the national chaos.

If he can re-focus his rhetoric, reboot his outreach and recapture the projection of strength that led him to a 2016 victory, he should be in good shape.

RELATED: If the GOP kills the $600 unemployment bonus in July, they'll face an electoral bloodbath in November