New Poll: Trump's support among black voters jumps 9% in two weeks

Over the course of Donald Trump’s first term, there’s been a lot written about alleged cracks in the Dems’ presumed iron-clad control of African-American voters. The monolithic support they’ve taken for granted for decades seemed to be slipping.

Most observers will agree that the pre-COVID 19 economy was a sight to behold, and it included historically low unemployment levels among minorities as well as rising wages that the previous administration deemed a pipe dream requiring a “magic wand.” All of that, coupled with Joe Biden’s history of racial arrogance and messaging that’s neither changed nor delivered results in 50 years, may be serving as a wake up call.

That something is happening is unarguable. The only question is only how big the shift will be.

Previously, we’ve posted polls from Rasmussen indicating Trump’s African-American support has jumped into the 25-35 percent range. I’ve argued those numbers seem optimistic. Democrats are freaking out, and claim that you should ignore the supposed right-wingers at Rasmussen despite their 2016 track record.

Well, if Rasmussen is no good, how about a poll from The Hill? They’ve got Trump up 9 points with registered black voters in just two weeks. The numbers come after the Democratic Convention, and during the Republican Convention:

President Trump’s support among black voters rose 9 percentage points amid the Republican National Convention, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds. Twenty-four percent of registered black voters in the Aug. 22-25 survey, which included the first two days of the convention, said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 76 percent said they disapprove. That is up 9 points from the previous survey conducted Aug. 8-11, where the President received 15 percent support among this group.

Now, the caveats: This is still substantially lower than the Rasmussen high water mark. It’s closing in on their findings, but we’re not at a “confirmation” yet. It’s also a poll of registered voters, not likely voters. That means the results are a bit squishy, since they may not translate to turnout in November.

Of course, the Hill being the Hill, most of their report is about how Trump is still underwater. You can check out their complete findings over on their site. Note, though, that Trump is also up 2-points with Hispanics.

As we always say, “look for trends not outliers.” The trend is clearly in Trump’s direction. The question is: How solid is the momentum and can he keep it going until Election Day?