New Rasmussen poll shows Trump closing in on Biden's alleged lead, but...

Let’s get the caveats out of the way up front.

Naysayers will argue that Rasmussen always favors Republicans. And 31 percent support among black voters is optimistic. The margin of error could swing against the president meaning that, if this poll is accurate, the president is in trouble. We’re still months away from the election and anything could happen.

There. Happy? Good.

Here’s the good news: Rasmussen was fairly accurate during the 2016 election, and it’s unarguable that there’s a certain swath of Republican voters who aren’t speaking up either out of fear of reprisal or disdain for the press. Other polls will say that Biden has around a 15-point lead but, in terms of weighting, most are making the same mistakes they made last time. Elections almost always narrow as we get closer to Election Day, and Biden is enjoying a bit of a bump due to his complete silence. When he speaks up, people will be reminded that he’s an idiot, and things should shift toward the middle.

With all of that said, Rasmussen’s latest numbers show the president closing in on Joe Biden’s supposed lead.

If Biden really is out in front, that’s good news. If his alleged dominance is narrower than it would seem, or if it’s being manufactured in the same way Hillary Clinton’s was, he’s in deep trouble. There is one worrisome number, and we’ll get to that in a moment.

First, the data:

July 15, 2020 – Biden vs Trump – 2500 National Likely Voters Donald Trump 44%

Joe Biden 47%

Another Candidate 9%

Not Sure 4% New @realDonaldTrump Stats

Male – 48%

Female – 41%

GOP – 79%

DEM – 18%

OTH – 38%

White – 47%

Black – 31%

Other – 38% MOE +/-2%, 95% level of confidence https://t.co/PmBL3EWS1u pic.twitter.com/wpjtVSNmJD — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 15, 2020

As I said, the black support seems a tad optimistic, but that’s not what should be a cause for concern. The real trouble spot is the GOP support. Only 79 percent is . . . bad. Most previous polls, from just about everyone, showed the president with Republican voter support in – or at least near – the 90s. If he’s losing the support of his own crowd, that’s a very ominous sign.

As always with early polling, take it with a grain of salt. Don’t get complacent, and we’ll see how it shakes out.