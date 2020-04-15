New report: FBI ignored warning Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier was littered with Russian disinformation

One small silver lining to a global pandemic is that we’ve had a blessed few weeks of not having to listen to American politicians prattle on about “Russian interference in our elections.” This is one of the dumbest and most dishonest tropes to emerge on the U.S. political scene in a long time.

Russia may be interested in sowing chaos in the American electoral system, but they couldn’t possibly accomplish as much on their own as we’re doing for them with the way we’ve reacted to their efforts. A few robo-ads on Facebook can’t possibly have swayed many votes – if any at all. But we spent two years investigating a president over nothing, only to turn around and impeach him over another nothing.

The common theme throughout has been that supposedly Trump is encouraging all this “foreign interference” – a concern no one voiced until it became a useful anti-Trump talking point in 2016.

But wait! It turns out there was a campaign that sought and received help from Russian sources to influence the election, and new details of last year’s inspector general report have just emerged to give us more details about what happened.

The campaign in question was the Hillary Clinton campaign, which instructed one of its law firms to Fusion GPS, which in turn hired former British spy Christopher Steele to compile a bunch of allegations about Trump consorting with the Russians. Steele certainly did his job. He came up with lots of allegations, and he chronicled them in the now-infamous dossier that he fed to an all-too-willing FBI. The FBI then used this dossier to justify a wiretap against Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

But there were two problems with the Steele dossier. First, nothing in it was true. Second, he relied on Russian sources who fed him disinformation. That should have disqualified the dossier right from the go from being used in any way by the FBI.

That’s not what happened, though, and as a result of the new revelations from the report of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, we now know something else very damning. The James Comey-led FBI was warned that the information came from Russian propagandists who could not be trusted, and they ignored the warnings:

The FBI received a report in 2017 outlining an “inaccuracy” in the dossier about the activities of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. “The [REDACTED] stated that it did not have high confidence in this subset of Steele’s reporting and assessed that the referenced subset was a part of a Russian disinformation campaign to denigrate U.S. foreign relations.”

The footnote also says a report in 2017 told the FBI that claims involving Trump activities during a 2013 trip to Moscow were false and the result of Russian intelligence “‘infiltrat[ing] a source into the network’ of a [REDACTED] who compiled a dossier of information on Trump’s activities.” A separate footnote noted the FBI ignored a warning that a Steele contact was “rumored to be a former KGB/SVR officer,” while another footnote showed the FBI closed its eyes to Mr. Steele’s “frequent contacts” with Russian oligarchs.

The FBI has brushed off concerns it was manipulated, telling the IG that the bureau evaluated and dismissed the idea. The dates of the warnings listed in the footnotes remain redacted, so it is unclear when in 2017 the FBI received them. This is the same FBI that by January 2017 had tracked down Mr. Steele’s primary source, who admitted that most of what Mr. Steele reported was “rumor” and “hearsay.” Yet former FBI Director Jim Comey and his coterie pushed the disinformation on the secret court.

So you see the problem here. The same people who have been hyperventilating for four years about “Russian interference in our elections” were actually using Russian disinformation to justify wiretapping a Trump campaign official. And they knew they were using it, because they were warned.

The current investigation by U.S. Attorney John Dunham should reveal in stunning detail just how deep this went, and how many people were involved with covering up these warnings so they could proceed apace in their obsessive pursuit of something to take down Donald Trump.

Dunham is expected to announce not just findings of mistakes, but criminal indictments. That’s what happens when you work for the FBI, and you know you’re violating the rights of an American citizen by covering up crucial information. If this gets discovered, you just might go to prison for it.

The Obama-era FBI was engaged in a single-minded quest to hang some sort of accusation on Donald Trump, and they broke every rule in the book because they were sure President Hillary Clinton would never let their misdeeds come to light. When Trump stunned everyone and won the election, the FBI became that much more desperate to find something they could use to discredit Trump before he discovered and exposed what they had done.

The appointment of William Barr as attorney general was a chilling development for those who perpetrated this crimes at the FBI, because unlike the corrupt Loretta Lynch or the milquetoast Jeff Sessions, Barr isn’t afraid to shine a light on the truth.

This is going to end very badly for a lot of people who were at the FBI at the time. James Comey, Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok have already been fired, but it surely goes much deeper than that. And it surely goes much higher than that too.

I do not believe this was Comey’s idea. I do not believe it was Lynch’s idea. I do not believe it was Joe Biden’s idea. It may have been Hillary’s idea, but in order to pull it off, there needed to be a sign-off from someone who ranked higher than any of them.

Hmm. Who could that have been?