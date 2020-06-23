New research by Roland G. Fryer: Race affects police decisions to use force, except when it comes to shootings

By way of introduction, Roland G. Fryer is a professor of economics at Harvard. His work involves a lot of study and analysis of statistics.

He’s also a black man who grew up in the south and had his own personal experience with police encounters. Not wanting to just go along with the high emotions of the day, Fryer wanted to analyze as much data as he could find and determine if there really are racial differences in the way police treat the people they come in contact with on the street.

In Fryer’s work, he accounted for a lot of things, including a suspect’s level of compliance, to determine if race alone is a determining factor in how police treat the people they’re dealing with.

His conclusion: With respect to the use of nonlethal force, race is a factor without question. Police are much more likely to get rough with blacks, and that’s after you control for compliance. But with respect to deadly shootings – somewhat to Fryer’s surprise – race appears to be no factor at all:

• There are large racial differences in police use of nonlethal force. My research team analyzed nearly five million police encounters from New York City. We found that when police reported the incidents, they were 53% more likely to use physical force on a black civilian than a white one. In a separate, nationally representative dataset asking civilians about their experiences with police, we found the use of physical force on blacks to be 350% as likely. This is true of every level of nonlethal force, from officers putting their hands on civilians to striking them with batons. We controlled for every variable available in myriad ways. That reduced the racial disparities by 66%, but blacks were still significantly more likely to endure police force.

• Compliance by civilians doesn’t eliminate racial differences in police use of force. Black civilians who were recorded as compliant by police were 21% more likely to suffer police aggression than compliant whites. We also found that the benefits of compliance differed significantly by race. This was perhaps our most upsetting result, for two reasons: The inequity in spite of compliance clashed with the notion that the difference in police treatment of blacks and whites was a rational response to danger. And it complicates what we tell our kids: Compliance does make you less likely to endure a beat-down—but the benefit is larger if you are white.

• We didn’t find racial differences in officer-involved shootings. Our data come from localities in California, Colorado, Florida, Texas and Washington state and contain accounts of 1,399 police shootings at civilians between 2000 and 2015. In addition, from Houston only in those same years, we had reports describing situations in which gunfire might have been justified by department guidelines but the cops didn’t shoot. This is a key piece of data that popular online databases don’t include.

Fryer is as surprised as anyone else by the last result. As he notes, the statistics tell you what happens on average. They don’t necessarily prove race isn’t a factor in a given situation. His own personal background would have left him to suspect race was absolutely a factor in officer-involved shootings, but as he says: “Are there racial differences in the most extreme forms of police violence? The Southern boy in me says yes; the economist says we don’t know.”

So what do we make of this?

I believe and continue to believe the number of police officers who are actually racist is tiny. But as we’ve said in this space previously, there are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers in America. A tiny percentage of 800,000 could still account for a difference like the one Fryer cites, especially if many of them work in areas with large minority populations.

One thing that might be difficult to factor into a study like this is the preconceived trepidation black people are more likely to have about any encounter with the police. Whether it’s from real-life experience, stories told by family or what they’ve seen in the media, there is absolutely a greater fear blacks have about what could happen to them when they interact with police. Theoretically that could lead to defensive behavior that affects the decisions police make about how to deal with situations, although it wouldn’t necessarily rise to the level of shooting.

This is just a theory, and I don’t for a second claim to have data to support it. I’m just wondering why Fryer’s study came out the way it did.

I am convinced of this: For the most part, the black community consists of good people and police departments consist of good people. But there clearly is neither the trust nor the benefit of the doubt you’d want to see between the two – to minimize and hopefully eliminate encounters that grow violent.

Somehow that has to change, and it starts with people of good will talking to and listening to each other – with the goal of understanding and not accusing or seeking recriminations. Neither the media nor any politician will get a process like that going, so let’s pray they step aside and let more responsible people come to the forefront.