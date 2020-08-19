The striking thing about the way they approach this ad is that they’re not comparing Biden to his counterpart from 1988, or 2000, or even 2008. They’re comparing Biden to the way he sounded a mere four and five years ago, although I think they’re being too generous to the 2015/2016 version:

Biden has never been an unadulterated, blithering idiot. He’s always had the ability to sound sharp and engaging. But he’s also had a knack throughout his career for saying things that left you shaking your head and wondering . . . what?

The Trump campaign was clever enough to grab some of Biden’s more lucid moments from the 2015-2016 timeframe, when they could easily have found clips of him sounding like a moron.

Even so, the clips of him from 2020 are stunningly incoherent, and they’re hardly atypical. Biden sounds like this almost every time he talks these days.

TRENDING: New Trump ad: Boy, it sure looks like Joe Biden is losing his mental faculties

Is this a fair campaign issue? I’d say it absolutely is. It makes no sense to elect a president whose mental faculties are failing. It’s a difficult job even for someone who’s sharp as a whip. For one major political party to ask us to elect a man who clearly can’t remember what he’s talking about half the time is not only cruel to Biden himself, but a reckless risk for us to take as a nation.

The Democrats will of course act like it’s outrageous to even raise this issue, and the media will echo that narrative. But the nation should be asking, in the most straightforward of terms: Is Joe Biden mentally fit, at the age of 78, to handle the rigors of the presidency?

Much has been made of Trump’s behavior, and not unfairly, as it pertains to his ability to function responsibly as president. If Trump lacks the temperament or the comportment to handle himself as he should, the nation should take that into account.

And if Joe Biden is not functioning at full capacity, because of age or whatever other reason, the nation should take that into account as well. His campaign has been hiding him in the basement and mostly limiting his appearances to canned, scripted videos. And even in those, he doesn’t sound sharp. There are legitimate reasons to question whether he’s up to the job. The Trump campaign is not wrong to raise them, and this ad is a compelling way of doing so.