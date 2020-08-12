WATCH: New Trump ad hammers Biden/Harris over Joe's endless array of racial gaffes

Expect to see a lot of this as we head into the meat of election season.

Joe Biden’s history with race is a minefield. It’s been fodder for both Republicans and Democrats for years. Heck, the woman who is now his running mate used it to trash him during the Democratic debates.

It’s a real issue, and a real problem for team Biden. It’s backed up by decades of soundbites and videos, it’s widely known and it’s going to be everywhere as the nation shuffles, zombie-like, toward November.

Today, the Trump campaign released a new ad that hammers this point home, using real audio clips from both Biden and Kamala Harris.

Oh, in case you were wondering, the answer is yes. The background noise does sound suspiciously like the creepy soundtrack of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” One would assume that’s not an accident. . .

If you’d like a longer version of this, here it is. . . from the Democratic debate in which Harris savaged her eventual running mate: