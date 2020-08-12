SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

WATCH: New Trump ad hammers Biden/Harris over Joe's endless array of racial gaffes

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published August 12, 2020 at 12:14pm
P Share Print

Expect to see a lot of this as we head into the meat of election season.

Joe Biden’s history with race is a minefield.  It’s been fodder for both Republicans and Democrats for years.  Heck, the woman who is now his running mate used it to trash him during the Democratic debates.

It’s a real issue, and a real problem for team Biden. It’s backed up by decades of soundbites and videos, it’s widely known and it’s going to be everywhere as the nation shuffles, zombie-like, toward November.

Today, the Trump campaign released a new ad that hammers this point home, using real audio clips from both Biden and Kamala Harris.

Oh, in case you were wondering, the answer is yes.  The background noise does sound suspiciously like the creepy soundtrack of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” One would assume that’s not an accident. . .

TRENDING: And so we continue: Herman's gang isn't going anywhere, because the mission goes on

If you’d like a longer version of this, here it is. . . from the Democratic debate in which Harris savaged her eventual running mate:

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







WATCH: New Trump ad hammers Biden/Harris over Joe's endless array of racial gaffes
Axelrod: Biden really wanted Whitmer, and he had to use a script to give Harris the nod
Herman Cain: Relentlessly, unflinchingly positive
CBS poll: 70 percent of Americans will either wait before getting COVID vaccine or refuse it all together
Pelosi babbles her way through an incoherent defense of her 'stormtrooper' comment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×