New Trump policy will prevent federal funding discrimination against faith-based groups

I would warn faith-based groups not to rely on federal funding, but that’s a topic for another day.

As federal policy, the only fair approach is that groups who are otherwise eligible for federal funding should not be treated more negatively because they are faith-based. In other words, if two groups feed the homeless in the same manner – and one is secular while the other is church-based – the feds should view the two equally when judging funding eligibility.

You might assume that’s always been the policy, but that hasn’t been the case since the Obama Administration placed tight restrictions on the release of any funds to faith-based groups. Yesterday, President Trump reversed the Obama rules and returned to basic fairness:

The Department of Education, for example, will issue a draft regulation that says all religious student clubs must receive the same funds, rights, and privileges as secular groups in public colleges and universities.

“The Department’s efforts will level the playing field between religious and non-religious organizations competing for federal grants, as well as protect First Amendment freedoms on campus and the religious liberty of faith-based institutions,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. A senior administration official told BuzzFeed News that the previous rules, enforced by former President Barack Obama, created a “burden” on religious groups that secular ones didn’t have to deal with.

The Constitution says Congress shall pass no law respecting the establishment of religion, nor prohibiting the free exercise thereof. It’s a fair argument that you don’t need federal funding to engage in the free exercise of religion, but it’s also true that Congress making funds equally available to faith-based groups doesn’t equal Congress establishing any sort of religion.

Indeed, the Trump policy is the only one that is essentially neutral on the question of religion, basically treating it like a nonfactor when considering funding requests. It was the Obama policy that put thumb on the scales against religious groups, essentially creating a disincentive to be faith-affiliated if you wanted to do something positive for your community.

And there was really no reason to enact such a policy. Allowing faith-based organizations an equal shot at federal funding wasn’t hurting anyone or causing any problems. Just because you were faith-based didn’t mean you had an advantage. You still had to earn the funding based on the merits of how you would use it.

The fact that Obama felt the need to put this policy in place shows a basic hostility toward religion, which is consistent with his “bitter clingers” rhetoric, not to mention things like swathing the White House in gay rainbow colors on the day of the Oberkfell decision, and lecturing Christians at the National Prayer Breakfast to get off our “high horses,” all based on a very flawed understanding of the centuries-old crusades.

CNBC’s headline claims that the new policies are “pushing federal funds to religious groups”. They are not. They are merely leveling the playing field so that, if you deserve funding on the merits of how you would use it, you don’t get denied just because you’re a religious organization. This is consistent with recent Supreme Court rulings, and it’s also basic common sense.

The fact that this is even the slightest bit controversial shows how much hostility toward religion has risen in this country, and how badly people’s understanding of the First Amendment has deteriorated.