SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

New Trump policy will prevent federal funding discrimination against faith-based groups

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 17, 2020 at 5:00am
Print

I would warn faith-based groups not to rely on federal funding, but that’s a topic for another day.

As federal policy, the only fair approach is that groups who are otherwise eligible for federal funding should not be treated more negatively because they are faith-based. In other words, if two groups feed the homeless in the same manner – and one is secular while the other is church-based – the feds should view the two equally when judging funding eligibility.

You might assume that’s always been the policy, but that hasn’t been the case since the Obama Administration placed tight restrictions on the release of any funds to faith-based groups. Yesterday, President Trump reversed the Obama rules and returned to basic fairness:

The Department of Education, for example, will issue a draft regulation that says all religious student clubs must receive the same funds, rights, and privileges as secular groups in public colleges and universities.

“The Department’s efforts will level the playing field between religious and non-religious organizations competing for federal grants, as well as protect First Amendment freedoms on campus and the religious liberty of faith-based institutions,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. A senior administration official told BuzzFeed News that the previous rules, enforced by former President Barack Obama, created a “burden” on religious groups that secular ones didn’t have to deal with.

TRENDING: Senate will open Trump’s impeachment trial at noon today, whatever that means

The Constitution says Congress shall pass no law respecting the establishment of religion, nor prohibiting the free exercise thereof. It’s a fair argument that you don’t need federal funding to engage in the free exercise of religion, but it’s also true that Congress making funds equally available to faith-based groups doesn’t equal Congress establishing any sort of religion.

Indeed, the Trump policy is the only one that is essentially neutral on the question of religion, basically treating it like a nonfactor when considering funding requests. It was the Obama policy that put thumb on the scales against religious groups, essentially creating a disincentive to be faith-affiliated if you wanted to do something positive for your community.

And there was really no reason to enact such a policy. Allowing faith-based organizations an equal shot at federal funding wasn’t hurting anyone or causing any problems. Just because you were faith-based didn’t mean you had an advantage. You still had to earn the funding based on the merits of how you would use it.

The fact that Obama felt the need to put this policy in place shows a basic hostility toward religion, which is consistent with his “bitter clingers” rhetoric, not to mention things like swathing the White House in gay rainbow colors on the day of the Oberkfell decision, and lecturing Christians at the National Prayer Breakfast to get off our “high horses,” all based on a very flawed understanding of the centuries-old crusades.

Should faith-based groups get an equal shot at funding?

CNBC’s headline claims that the new policies are “pushing federal funds to religious groups”. They are not. They are merely leveling the playing field so that, if you deserve funding on the merits of how you would use it, you don’t get denied just because you’re a religious organization. This is consistent with recent Supreme Court rulings, and it’s also basic common sense.

The fact that this is even the slightest bit controversial shows how much hostility toward religion has risen in this country, and how badly people’s understanding of the First Amendment has deteriorated.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







New Trump policy will prevent federal funding discrimination against faith-based groups
Having solved all other problems, L.A. City Council to vote on resolution demanding Dodgers be declared 2017/2018 world champs
Media pretty excited that Government Accountability Office claims Trump broke law withholding Ukraine funds
Senate will open Trump's impeachment trial at noon today, whatever that means
With U.S.-China trade deal done (at least the first part), Dow soars to record 29,000
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×