Commentary
New Trump Video on Twitter: It's Over and I Know It

Dan Calabrese
Published January 7, 2021 at 5:31pm
I guess Twitter restored his account. And he sounds like he’s lost his appetite for continuing to resist the inevitable:

When he claims he only wanted to ensure that everything was fair and legal . . . well, I guess everyone can decide for themselves if they think that’s the truth.

Maybe Trump really wants no more of this and he’s ready to go home. Maybe he understands that if he keeps up the way he’s been acting lately, he could still be impeached and removed. Maybe he doesn’t want Joe Biden to be inaugurated as the 47th president instead of the 46th.

Either way, there’s no point in continuing to deny what’s clear to everyone. And we certainly don’t need any more days like yesterday.

As for the claims that he was outraged by the events and the Capitol, and that he immediately called out the National Guard, that doesn’t appear to jibe with the available evidence.

Trump tonight sounds resigned and reasonably calm. That’s good. If he can maintain that demeanor for 13 more days, we might avoid an even deeper crisis than the one we saw yesterday.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.







