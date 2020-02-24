In new Twitter video, Trump destroys Obama's claim that he deserves credit for the economy

There’s a school of thought that it’s not “presidential” to get into tit-for-tat debates like this. I remember admiring George W. Bush for remaining above the fray when people said the most absurd things about him, because he thought his job was to govern and to lead, and not to get caught up in such constant nonsense.

He may have been right about that, and he certainly showed good character in acting on it. But we also saw Democrats take control of every aspect of the government in 2008, in large part because Bush chose not to respond to the most scurrilous accusations that were made against him.

So while I sometimes long for the comportment of a more circumspect president, it’s hard to criticize President Trump for taking to social media and directly countering statements like the one from Barack Obama that the currently surging economy is his (Obama’s) doing. And Trump didn’t just respond with a snarky tweet. He actually recorded a video at the White House for the purpose of countering Obama’s claim:

Economic growth throughout the Obama presidency averaged only 1.9 percent on an annualized basis. That’s terrible. And one of the reasons it wasn’t better is that Democrats insisting on maintaining a highest-in-the-world corporate tax rate of 35 percent. When Trump and congressional Republicans lowered it to 21 percent in the waning days of 2017, they unleashed an unprecedented volume of capital to be reinvested in more productive pursuits than handing it over to politicians.

Today we have record job growth, record low unemployment and growing labor force participation. Corporate profits are rising, and companies are expanding their presence domestically and internationally. The stock market is booming.

Growth in 2018 was better than it was in 2019, in large part because Trump’s trade wars led business owners to question the reliability of their international supply chains. With these trade wars seemingly resolved heading into 2020, we could and should see yet another boost in growth that will make anything that happened under Obama look like the complete joke it was.

Trump cut taxes, slashed regulations and unleashed domestic energy production. These are the reasons the economy is booming, and they were all reversals of Obama policies.

Obama seems to think he gave us a booming economy by engineering a spending blowout in 2009. The only thing that’s done is explode the national debt to more than $22 trillion.

No one in Washington, including Trump, seems very serious about solving that problem. But at least Trump has given us pro-growth policies that will expand the tax base and make the burden easier to bear.

He’s right to knock down Obama’s nonsense claims about the economy. The reason the economy is so good is that Obama’s policies have been replaced with better ones. And I’d rather see the president put a video on Twitter to make the case than try to do so in an interview with the likes of Chuck Todd or George Stephanopoulos.

In the environment he’s trying to govern in, he has to do this, and he will certainly have to do more of it.