NEW VIDEO: Midland, Michigan under up to 9 feet of water after last night's dam break

Actually, Midland is getting all the attention, but the bursting of the Edenville and Sanford Dams is causing flooding across almost all of the mid-Lower Peninsula.

That’s because the two dams impacted the water levels not only along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County, but along connected waterways as far away as Lake Michigan. Communities on the western lakeshore like Muskegon and Saugatuck are also seeing flooding. That’s how big a difference two dams make.

But nowhere is the flooding more devastating than in Midland, as this video shows you clearly:

Midland, which sits eight miles downstream from the Sanford Dam, has a population of 42,000. It is also the home of Dow Chemical, which has shut down its operations and evacuated its people – the same thing that’s happening across the entire city.

TRENDING: Soros: COVID-19 helps us accomplish the 'impossible or even inconceivable,' and 'everything is up for grabs'

As if Michigan wasn’t suffering enough economic devastation from the government’s response to the coronavirus, Dow Chemical is a major generator of economic activity in the state. Dow’s shutdown, in addition to the rest of the impact from these burst dams and the resulting flooding, is going to be another serious body blow to the state.

I understand that many conservatives, when they hear talk of infrastructure spending, hear liberal code words for bigger government and higher taxes. And yes, often when liberals talk about infrastructure spending, that’s exactly why they’re doing it. But conservatives shouldn’t allow that fact to scare us off of making the commitment we need to maintain truly crucial infrastructure.

Both of these dams were built in the 1920s. It’s been known for several years that they were in poor condition and they needed to be improved. That did not happen, and now here we are. The damage caused by this flooding is going to be much more costly than it would have cost to just fix them.

In our quest to oppose everything government might want to do, let’s not be so short-sighted that we bring trouble upon ourselves that could easily have been prevented.

Do we need to pay more attention to infrastructure? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

This is why I am not a libertarian. I am not opposed to all things government. I want government to do the basic things right and leave people to otherwise run their own lives. Keeping dams maintained is one of the basic things. Maybe if we didn’t spend so much money on other non-essentials, we would have had money to fix the dams.

But would we have done it? I hope we learn from this and don’t let more such calamities occur, because we’re certainly dealing with more than our share of calamity right now.