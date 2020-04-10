SECTIONS
Commentary
In New York, new hospitalizations plummeted to 200 on Wednesday; antibody tests could restart economy

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published April 10, 2020 at 2:00am
I know, deaths keep going up. And they probably will for awhile because deaths represent new cases and hospitalizations as they stood one-to-three weeks ago.

The first signs that the crisis is abating will come in the form of new cases and new hospitalizations. And on that front we got very good news from New York concerning Wednesday’s numbers:

New York hit new lows in the number of hospitalizations and new ICU admissions due to coronavirus on Wednesday, suggesting the tide is finally turning in the state’s battle against the pandemic. 

While deaths hit a new high of 799 in 24 hours and cases rose by 10,621, the number of new hospitalizations fell to just 200 – the lowest since the ‘nightmare’ began, Governor Cuomo said. 

The number of ICU admissions also fell to the lowest number since March 20. 

Here’s a chart that shows the trendline of hospitalizations in New York:

The figure of 358 from Sunday was a bit of an anomaly, and might have been explained by the fact that it was the weekend. But there’s no question the trendline is down, and the figure of 200 hospitalizations on Wednesday is the lowest figure since March 18.

New York got hit harder than any state in the country, largely because of the dense populations of Queens and the Bronx, but also because decisions to close schools were absurdly slow in coming. The fact that hospitalizations have started trending down this quickly is clearly an indication that the lockdown has had the intended effect.

Do you think New York has turned the corner?

The question, of course, is whether cases start shooting back up when restrictions ease. Governor Andrew Cuomo is hoping the use of antibody testing will make it safer for people to go back to work, because they should be able to tell who is developing immunities to the virus. If the antibody testing is as effective as everyone hopes it is, its deployment will play a huge role in opening things back up across the country. Obviously being able to identify those at lower risk makes it much less necessary to quarantine everyone.

But we’ll take good news where we can get it, and this is very good news indeed. Let’s see that trendline keep moving downward and watch as the other indicators hopefully follow soon.

This simply cannot go on. We’ve all got work to do and lives to live.

Let’s give gratitude to God for the good news we’ve gotten so far and keep asking Him boldly to end this once and for all. Because He, and only He, can.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
