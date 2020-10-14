New York Post Bombshell: The Bidens Have Been Lying About Ukraine and We've Got Proof

They’ve got proof, assuming the e-mails that were culled from Hunter Biden’s computer – by a computer repair shop, no less – are authentic.

Remember: Democrats impeached Donald Trump for asking the president of Ukraine to look into Hunter Biden’s potentially dirty dealings in Ukraine via his position as a $50,000-a-month member of the Burisma Corporation board. We were told by Democrats that Trump acted improperly and abused his position since this amounted to going after a political rival on no solid grounds.

The rejoinder in Trump’s defense was that Hunter Biden’s actions as a Burisma board member reeked of influence-peddling. His father was tasked by the Obama Administration with driving U.S. policy on Ukraine, and it certainly seemed plausible that the younger Biden was selling access to his father in the form of a lucrative board position for which he was clearly not qualified.

The most fishy detail was when Biden pressured the Ukraine government to fire a prosecutor who was looking into Burisma. How could that not be related to Hunter being on the board?

But the Bidens insisted none of this was true, and that Joe Biden had no dealings with Burisma. They insisted that Hunter was doing his own thing and none of Joe Biden’s duties as vice president were caught up in it.

TRENDING: Op-Ed: If the Senate Refuses ACB, We’re Headed for Anarchy, Tyranny, Lawlessness

Well:

Hunter Biden discussed leveraging his connection to his father in a bid to boost his pay from a Ukrainian natural gas company, according to an email he sent around the time he joined the firm’s corporate board.

In a lengthy memo to his then-business partner, Devon Archer, who already sat on the Burisma board, Biden repeatedly mentioned “my guy” while apparently referring to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

“The announcement of my guys [sic] upcoming travels should be characterized as part of our advice and thinking- but what he will say and do is out of our hands,” Hunter Biden wrote on April 13, 2014.

Has Joe Biden been lying about Ukraine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

There’s lots more where that came from. It shows a clear pattern of Hunter Biden leveraging access to his father, and tying it to a retainer contract he was hoping to get from Burisma for $25,000 a month.

There are also clear references to a meeting that was set up for Burisma executives to meet with Joe Biden, which would coincide with their interest in having the prosecutor stand dow – and Joe Biden’s subsequent, and successful, efforts to get the prosecutor fired.

In case you’ve forgotten, Joe Biden bragged about that:

There is always the possibility this is bogus, but if you click over to the New York Post story, you’ll see that it also contains photos that clearly came from Hunter Biden’s personal computer.

RELATED: Biden Claims He Went to Black Church as a Teen, But Longtime Members Don't Remember Him Attending

Assuming this information is legitimate, we’ve got several problems. First, the matter Donald Trump wanted investigated was clearly a legitimate matter. Hunter Biden was selling access to his father, who was willing to steer U.S. policy toward Ukraine to benefit the company that was paying his son.

Second, the Bidens have been lying about this for at least two years. And specifically, Joe Biden has been lying about having had contact with Burisma officials at his son’s behest. He clearly did, and he’s been telling us he didn’t.

Third, the media ran interference for Biden over this from the day it came up. What will they do now? Ignore the Post’s reporting or admit that they covered for a guilty man?

Biden is leading in the polls and the media desperately want him to win the election. Can they spike this story long enough to get him across the finish line? And how much damage do they do to their own credibility if they try?

Finally, what was all that about Donald Trump’s “lies and misleading statements”? And how that’s a reason we need to vote for Joe Biden?