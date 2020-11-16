New York Post Exclusive: Biden's Cancer Foundation Spent Millions on Salaries, Nothing on Research

Hiring him to run the country is likely to yield similar results, but we tried to tell you that for months and not enough of you listened.

Remember when we were supposed to be outraged that “Trump University” was some sort of scam because not everyone who took the courses made money afterward?

How about paying a bunch of people to sit around talking about battling cancer, but never actually doing it?

The Biden Cancer Initiative was founded in 2017 by the former vice president and his wife Jill Biden to “develop and drive implementation of solutions to accelerate progress in cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research and care and to reduce disparities in cancer outcomes,” according to its IRS mission statement. But it gave out no grants in its first two years, and spent millions on the salaries of former Washington DC aides it hired.

The charity took in $4,809,619 in contributions in fiscal years 2017 and 2018, and spent $3,070,301 on payroll in those two years. The group’s president, Gregory Simon, raked in $429,850 in fiscal 2018 (July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019), according to the charity’s most recent federal tax filings. Simon, a former Pfizer executive and longtime health care lobbyist who headed up the White House’s cancer task force in the Obama administration, saw his salary nearly double from the $224,539 he made in fiscal 2017, tax filings show. Danielle Carnival, former chief of staff for Obama’s cancer initiative, the Cancer Moonshot Task Force, who took home $258,207 in 2018.

So basically you had a bunch of people on the payroll of the federal government during the Obama Administration, ostensibly for the purpose of working toward a cure, or better treatments, or prevention – or something – of cancer. Then the Obama Administration leaves office, and rather than send these people back to the private sector to get real jobs, someone sets up a “Cancer Initiative” using Joe Biden’s name, and raises money so they can simply move across town and continue holding the same titles.

Oh, but their salaries get doubled. Even though they’re not really doing anything to pursue the stated goals of the organization.

Why are we telling you about this now when the election is already over and it appears Biden has already been elected president? Because you should know what to expect from a Biden Administration, and it will be a lot of this. Supposed “experts” will be given important-sounding titles and nice salaries, and we will be told they’re part of a “task force” that’s working on this or that problem. Four years will come and go. The problem will still be with us. But we can thank these fine experts for the four years they spent working on it, even though they accomplished nothing.

Joe Biden is the perfect politician to front such a fraud. He’s been a fabulist for years, and has built his entire political career on a persona that bears little resemblance to the truth. So why not establish a “Cancer Initiative” that takes no actual initiative on cancer, but pays a lot of well-connected people hefty salaries to talk like they are doing so?

Pretty nice gig to keep Joe busy during his years out of political office. Once he’s in the White House, expect the exact same business model to return – but this time you’ll be the ones paying for it.