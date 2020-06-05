SECTIONS
New York Times staff editor outlines liberal 'civil war' raging at NYT, and publications across the country

Published June 5, 2020 at 7:42am
No unapproved opinions will be tolerated.  If you haven’t done enough virtue signaling, your silence will be construed as an unacceptable opinion. Should a publication publish an opinion that the left has not sanctioned, said publication will be torn to shreds from within and without.

This is the lesson the New York Times is learning after it dared to publish an op-ed from Senator Tom Cotton, advocating the use of the military to put an end to rioting. Outraged progressives began shredding the reliably hard-left publication, and the anger rose to a fever pitch when the Gray Lady dared to defend its decision to run the piece. Then, they reversed course and claimed that running the piece by Cotton was “beneath its standards.”

As they said yesterday:

More than 800 staff members signed a letter protesting its publication, according to a union member involved in the letter. Addressed to high-ranking editors in the opinion and news divisions, as well as New York Times Company executives, the letter argued that Mr. Cotton’s essay contained misinformation, such as his depiction of the role of “antifa” in the protests.

Bear in mind, this is a sitting U.S. senator we’re talking about.  His opinion is literally news.  That’s precisely what the New York Times is supposed to be doing. Instead, they’ve turned into a left-wing advocacy rag that would silence any dissent.

The reason that’s happening, was outlined in a Twitter thread posted by New York Times staff editor and writer Bari Weiss.  She outlines, though fails to rebuke, a liberal “civil war” that is tearing apart America’s newsrooms. It’s a frightening look at just how much they despise the very foundation of our free society. . .

I know what you’re thinking.  Broadly calling it civil libertarianism is stretching the definition of the word “broadly” well past the breaking point. What we’re really talking about is militant progressive versus extremely liberal.  Still, it appears the battle is real:

In other words, this younger contingent of so-called journalists is willing to sacrifice freedom not just for safety, but for emotional comfort. They’re so afraid of being offended that they’re willing to sacrifice the 1st Amendment to guarantee their virgin ears are spared.  It’s cowardly in the extreme.

For a moment, it feels like Weiss is going to genuinely call them out. She doesn’t.  Instead, she offers the possibility that maybe some opinions should be silenced, including those of sitting U.S. senators. In fact, she suggests that the opinions shared by over 50 percent of Americans may be outside the limits and unacceptable.

While I’m tempted to say it’s fun to watch them eat their own, the fact is the “new guard” is dragging the media toward outright fascism. Right now, they’re winning and there doesn’t seem to be a next wave that wants to pull the nation’s media back toward the light. If you value free speech, these are scary times indeed.

