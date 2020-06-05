New York Times staff editor outlines liberal 'civil war' raging at NYT, and publications across the country

No unapproved opinions will be tolerated. If you haven’t done enough virtue signaling, your silence will be construed as an unacceptable opinion. Should a publication publish an opinion that the left has not sanctioned, said publication will be torn to shreds from within and without.

This is the lesson the New York Times is learning after it dared to publish an op-ed from Senator Tom Cotton, advocating the use of the military to put an end to rioting. Outraged progressives began shredding the reliably hard-left publication, and the anger rose to a fever pitch when the Gray Lady dared to defend its decision to run the piece. Then, they reversed course and claimed that running the piece by Cotton was “beneath its standards.”

As they said yesterday:

More than 800 staff members signed a letter protesting its publication, according to a union member involved in the letter. Addressed to high-ranking editors in the opinion and news divisions, as well as New York Times Company executives, the letter argued that Mr. Cotton’s essay contained misinformation, such as his depiction of the role of “antifa” in the protests.

Bear in mind, this is a sitting U.S. senator we’re talking about. His opinion is literally news. That’s precisely what the New York Times is supposed to be doing. Instead, they’ve turned into a left-wing advocacy rag that would silence any dissent.

TRENDING: The anarchists will stop at nothing, even murder, to use these riots to destroy the USA

The reason that’s happening, was outlined in a Twitter thread posted by New York Times staff editor and writer Bari Weiss. She outlines, though fails to rebuke, a liberal “civil war” that is tearing apart America’s newsrooms. It’s a frightening look at just how much they despise the very foundation of our free society. . .

The Old Guard lives by a set of principles we can broadly call civil libertarianism. They assumed they shared that worldview with the young people they hired who called themselves liberals and progressives. But it was an incorrect assumption. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

I know what you’re thinking. Broadly calling it civil libertarianism is stretching the definition of the word “broadly” well past the breaking point. What we’re really talking about is militant progressive versus extremely liberal. Still, it appears the battle is real:

Perhaps the cleanest example of this dynamic was in 2018, when David Remnick, under tremendous public pressure from his staffers, disinvited Steve Bannon from appearing on stage at the New Yorker Ideas Festival. But there are dozens and dozens of examples. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

I’m in no way surprised by what has now exploded into public view. In a way, it’s oddly comforting: I feel less alone and less crazy trying to explain the dynamic to people. What I am shocked by is the speed. I thought it would take a few years, not a few weeks. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

In other words, this younger contingent of so-called journalists is willing to sacrifice freedom not just for safety, but for emotional comfort. They’re so afraid of being offended that they’re willing to sacrifice the 1st Amendment to guarantee their virgin ears are spared. It’s cowardly in the extreme.

RELATED: Former CBS News president: Media 'unrelentingly' anti-Trump, will get worse if he wins in November

For a moment, it feels like Weiss is going to genuinely call them out. She doesn’t. Instead, she offers the possibility that maybe some opinions should be silenced, including those of sitting U.S. senators. In fact, she suggests that the opinions shared by over 50 percent of Americans may be outside the limits and unacceptable.

W/r/t Tom Cotton’s oped and the choice to run it: I agree with our critics that it’s a dodge to say “we want a totally open marketplace of ideas!” There are limits. Obviously. The question is: does his view fall outside those limits? Maybe the answer is yes. — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

If the answer is yes, it means that the view of more than half of Americans are unacceptable. And perhaps they are. https://t.co/2zltJkLXE3 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) June 4, 2020

While I’m tempted to say it’s fun to watch them eat their own, the fact is the “new guard” is dragging the media toward outright fascism. Right now, they’re winning and there doesn’t seem to be a next wave that wants to pull the nation’s media back toward the light. If you value free speech, these are scary times indeed.