Newsmax TV and me: A perfect fit

I love appearing on television. It’s a great venue to express ideas, and I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of it over the years.

Television is best when you’re part of a channel that values intelligent discussion of issues in an engaging way, which is why I couldn’t be more excited about the news today that I’ve signed on as a contributor to Newsmax TV.

You can find Newsmax TV on most major cable and satellite providers. It has programming throughout the day and digs deep into the issues many other media outlets only scratch the surface of. Newsmax TV offers lively debate and in-depth analysis that will leave you understanding the news better than those who rely on the usual media suspects.

Who wouldn’t want to be part of something like that? I’ve known Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy for a long time, and I know Newsmax TV does an excellent job because it’s consistent with the vision he’s insisted on since he’s been at the helm.

So you can now see me as a regular contributor on shows like National Report, Newsmax Now, American Agenda and Spicer & Co. I’ll also host my own weekend show, which is something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time. I’m very excited to get the chance.

Not only that, but I get to do so on a channel that’s shown extraordinary growth, becoming one of America’s leading cable networks.

I expect my appearances to be frequent, so my best advice to you is to tune into Newsmax TV on a regular basis. Even when I’m not on, the programming is great, and you’ll be learning about things they certainly won’t tell you on CNN and MSNBC.

And very frequently, you’ll see a familiar face giving you the kind of insight you’ve come to expect on this site over the years.

Don’t worry, nothing will change here at HermanCain.com. We’ll still offer you daily insight from myself, Dan, Rob and maybe even some surprise contributors. And now we can add a regular television home to what we’ve been doing for eight years on this site.

This happens just in time for the 2020 election campaign, so the timing couldn’t be better. Stay tuned in. Stay informed. A lot is at stake in these times, and we’ll all do better if we know – and understand – as much as we can.

I’m excited to have a platform like Newsmax TV to make my best contribution to that end.