NFL goes all-in on alienating fanbase; Goodell wants Kaepernick back to 'help us, guide us'

Back when Kaepernick started taking a knee during the National Anthem, I argued that he had every right to do it. In turn, fans had the right to voice their displeasure and owners could respond to revenue loss by refusing to employ activists. That seemed like a pretty clear cut bit of logic.

Since then, however, the perpetual outrage mob has turned violent, the media has decided to carry their water, cancel culture has exploded and businesses are terrified of the fallout.

Yes, there’s a real need for police reforms. As we’ve argued repeatedly on this site, we’re over-criminalized, police forces are over-unionized and many officers are woefully under-trained. These things need to be fixed.

That said, Kaepernick – a guy who attacks the United States for its supposed imperialism, believes the Betsy Ross flag is a symbol of oppression, but has said nothing about Nike coddling communist China – is not a guy to whom we should cater. Yet that’s exactly what the NFL has decided to do. After years of waffling on the “take a knee” issue, League Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided to turn his back on the majority of football fans.

During an interview with ESPN, Goodell was asked about Kaepernick’s future with the sport. His answer was telling:

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that – support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that. If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to be able to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around unfortunately for a long time. But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

As I said over on Twitter, I’ve been saddled with the Detroit Lions my entire life. If the NFL wants to “get woke” and go broke, that would probably be a blessing for me. People who enjoy teams throughout the rest of the league will have a different choice to make.

If the blowback on social media is any indication, the declining quality of the product coupled with political grandstanding will make it an easy decision.