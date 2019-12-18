SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Nice try, media: Wall Street figures out there's no recession coming, market soars

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published December 18, 2019 at 5:00am
Print

The media gave it their best shot. They spent much of the summer trying their best to convince everyone a recession was coming.

They went out and interviewed every economist they could find who was willing to predict the downturn was just a quarter or two away. You generate enough negative talk like that, hey, you never know. You just might spook consumers into putting the brakes on their spending, and then you really could talk the economy into a recession.

And why would they want to do that? Er, I don’t think you probably need that explained to you.

But it didn’t work. Reuters is reporting that Wall Street, after months of listeing to all the recession-mongering, has finally decided the economy is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. And the market is responding accordingly:

U.S. housing starts increased more than expected in November, and building permits rose that month to the highest level since May 2007. Data from the Federal Reserve also showed manufacturing output picked up more than expected in November, as the end of a strike at General Motors Co (GM.N) boosted automobile production.

TRENDING: Maxine Waters in another crazed Russia rant: ‘I don’t have the facts to prove it’ but ‘there are too many facts!’

“Most of the data is showing that the global economy is stabilizing and the U.S. economy is on a solid footing,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta. “The market has been repricing the odds of a recession risk lower.”

The most gut-wrenching humiliation for the media here is that all the recent growth reports show consumer spending is leading the way. That means the very people they hoped to scare out of spending their money are the ones who are decidedly not listening to them.

Indeed, reports have consistently shown business investment is lagging behind last year, which is someone understandable since businesses addressed pent-up investment needs once the tax cut first took effect. It makes sense in year two to step back and re-assess. But you have to wonder if the CEOs who follow the financial papers every day might have been temporarily spooked themselves by all the recession talk, and if the market’s renewed ascendancy is a reflection them also figuring out that everything is going to be just fine.

Now let’s deal with the elephant in the room. The attempt to talk down the economy is all about trying to get rid of President Trump. So is impeachment, not because Democrats think he will really be removed from office but because they hope hanging impeachment around his neck will weaken him as a candidate for re-election.

Do you think the economy will stay strong in 2020?

So what happens in 2020 when the economy keeps clipping along, and impeachment is a distant (and not pleasant) memory on the part of an electorate who told Democrats all along not to do it? What then becomes their argument for replacing Trump with a socialist like Bernie or doddering old fool like Biden?

That Trump is nutty? People have gotten used to Trump being the way he is, and they’ve figured out that the country is doing just fine in spite of it.

Nothing the Democrat/media complex tries is working. Oh they’ll keep trying. But if they keep trying stuff like this, the election won’t even be close. Trump might win more than 400 electoral votes this time.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Nice try, media: Wall Street figures out there's no recession coming, market soars
Boot Edge Edge wants the federal government to 'invest' $10 billion directly into Latino-owned businesses
In 6-page public letter to Pelosi, Trump answers articles of impeachment and rips Democrats for passing them
Schumer: Hey, how about letting the Senate minority call its own impeachment witnesses, huh?
Bernie in virtual tie nationally with Sleepy Joe, also surging in Iowa
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×