Nice try, media: Wall Street figures out there's no recession coming, market soars

The media gave it their best shot. They spent much of the summer trying their best to convince everyone a recession was coming.

They went out and interviewed every economist they could find who was willing to predict the downturn was just a quarter or two away. You generate enough negative talk like that, hey, you never know. You just might spook consumers into putting the brakes on their spending, and then you really could talk the economy into a recession.

And why would they want to do that? Er, I don’t think you probably need that explained to you.

But it didn’t work. Reuters is reporting that Wall Street, after months of listeing to all the recession-mongering, has finally decided the economy is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. And the market is responding accordingly:

U.S. housing starts increased more than expected in November, and building permits rose that month to the highest level since May 2007. Data from the Federal Reserve also showed manufacturing output picked up more than expected in November, as the end of a strike at General Motors Co (GM.N) boosted automobile production.

“Most of the data is showing that the global economy is stabilizing and the U.S. economy is on a solid footing,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist/SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta. “The market has been repricing the odds of a recession risk lower.”

The most gut-wrenching humiliation for the media here is that all the recent growth reports show consumer spending is leading the way. That means the very people they hoped to scare out of spending their money are the ones who are decidedly not listening to them.

Indeed, reports have consistently shown business investment is lagging behind last year, which is someone understandable since businesses addressed pent-up investment needs once the tax cut first took effect. It makes sense in year two to step back and re-assess. But you have to wonder if the CEOs who follow the financial papers every day might have been temporarily spooked themselves by all the recession talk, and if the market’s renewed ascendancy is a reflection them also figuring out that everything is going to be just fine.

Now let’s deal with the elephant in the room. The attempt to talk down the economy is all about trying to get rid of President Trump. So is impeachment, not because Democrats think he will really be removed from office but because they hope hanging impeachment around his neck will weaken him as a candidate for re-election.

So what happens in 2020 when the economy keeps clipping along, and impeachment is a distant (and not pleasant) memory on the part of an electorate who told Democrats all along not to do it? What then becomes their argument for replacing Trump with a socialist like Bernie or doddering old fool like Biden?

That Trump is nutty? People have gotten used to Trump being the way he is, and they’ve figured out that the country is doing just fine in spite of it.

Nothing the Democrat/media complex tries is working. Oh they’ll keep trying. But if they keep trying stuff like this, the election won’t even be close. Trump might win more than 400 electoral votes this time.