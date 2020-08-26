Nick Sandmann to RNC: 'If advancing their narrative ruined the future and reputation of a teenager . . . so be it'

This is powerful not because Sandmann is a gifted or dynamic speaker. He’s not. And that actually makes it more powerful because it reminds us that this was an ordinary kid, not in any way looking for a place in the spotlight, who got seized by the wolves of the media and the outrage mob simply because they thought he couldn’t fight back.

Fight back he did. Sandmann has already collected money from the Washington Post and from CNN for their defamation of him. He’s still going after Twitter and various other outlets. What’s he’s proving, at the tender age of 17, is that the mob only has power over you to the extent you’re afraid to fight.

It’s the fact that just an ordinary, soft-spoken kid from Kentucky makes his message here so compelling:

The really good news is that Sandmann’s reputation and future are not ruined. Not at all. He’s enhanced both with the poise, courage and determination he’s shown.

And Sandmann has been all class in his approach to it. He hasn’t developed an angry, foul-mouthed social media presence in which he regularly trashes people on the left. He isn’t trying to make enemies of anyone. In fact, look what he tweeted about the kid who credited Joe Biden for helping him with his stuttering:

I’d like to meet this boy. I’m sure there’s more that unites us than that divides us. https://t.co/Asf1vmXGxC — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) August 26, 2020

Sandmann may have put on a MAGA hat and shown up at an anti-abortion rally, but he shows no interest whatsoever in the political blood sport of personal ruination. If anything, he emphasizes above all that we don’t need to do that to each other in order to advocate for our own beliefs.

The left-wing social media users who spread the idea of Sandmann as a smirking racist jerk were guilty of a lot, but that’s the nature of social media and people are going to do what they want. The media deserve much greater condemnation because it’s supposed to be their job to check things out before they jump to conclusions and push them on the nation. They didn’t do that. Within a few hours of left-wing Twitter’s Sandmann narrative being born, the media embraced it completely.

It took about 24 hours for further video to prove what Sandmann’s been saying all along: That he was completely passive and respectful as Nathan Phillips banged that drum in his face and provoked a confrontation Sandmann never wanted any part of.

There are two reasons Sandmann deserved that RNC speaking slot. The first is that he demonstrates just how ruthless and devoid of all conscience both the outrage mob and their media enablers are. The second is that he demonstrates the perfect way to handle them – keep your cool, don’t respond in kind and methodically go for their weakness. And above all else, don’t capitulate out of the fear that you can’t fight them.

The only reason the media and the mob have power is that so many people are convinced they can’t win the fight against them. Sandmann won. Anyone can if they’re not ruled by fear.