No coronavirus relief bill yet as Democrats balk, plan their own version heavy on welfare state expansion

I’m not thrilled about any of this, but when the government is forcing businesses to stop operating, something has to be done to prevent people from losing everything.

Senate Republicans and the White House are proposing a spending blowout that now looks to cost around $1.4 trillion, although the actual costs over the long term will surely top $2 trillion. This is a gigantic fiscal burden for a country already $22 trillion in debt, with debt held by the public approaching (or possibly already surpassing) GDP.

I’ve been shouting from the rooftops for years that this country is jeopardizing its own existence with all the debt, and this is going to push us closer to the tipping point.

The only option that appears to be worse than doing this is not doing it, because we’re not going to be able to meet any of these obligations if companies collapse and GDP declines as much as 24 percent, as Goldman Sachs is now predicting for the second quarter. If we’re going to dig ourselves out of this after the virus passes, we’re going to need real pro-growth policies and an economy that expands robustly over a long period of time.

So the last thing we need is what Democrats are demanding be added to the bill – more disincentives to work, and more expansion of the welfare state. Yet that’s what they’re holding out for, and as of this moment we still don’t have a bill on the president’s desk because they refuse to miss the opportunity to further blow up the size, scope and power of the federal government.

TRENDING: Stop it, media: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin did not say we’ll be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks

Democrats are now putting together their own House bill to compete with the Senate version. Too bad, because as the Wall Street Journal reports, the bill from Senate Republicans got better over the weekend:

The most urgent need is for the Treasury to have more money to backstop the Federal Reserve as it stands up one or more facilities to provide liquidity. The Senate bill evolved for the better on this point over the weekend. The bill appropriates up to $425 billion for the Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund that backs Fed facilities under Section 13(3) like the one launched last week for money-market funds. (There’s another $75 billion for airlines and firms deemed crucial to national security.) This can be leveraged up to well over $1 trillion in lending power to calm markets.

As important, the Senate language shows the Treasury and Fed will be able to provide this money to all comers who don’t qualify for the bill’s small-business lending provision. The bill also seems to include few demands on business borrowers, such as dictating union board members or how much they must pay employees.

A second liquidity provision provides about $350 billion for small businesses of fewer than 500 employees, and that too evolved for the better. Businesses will have access to loans of up to $10 million for working capital like paying employees and keeping the lights on. The portion of the loan that finances employees will be forgiven if workers aren’t laid off and don’t see a major reduction in pay. This prevents businesses that operate on a narrow cash margin—which is most small businesses—from taking on debt that will swamp them once the virus crisis is past.

Do you support the coronavirus relief bill? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Republicans prefer to use the available capital for direct assistance to businesses and individuals as much as possible. Democrats want to pump the capital into existing bureaucratic constructs like unemployment insurance – not to mention things that aren’t even related to the virus, like the ever-popular Democrat cause of infrastructure projects.

The best use of this capital is to get businesses through a period in which revenue is lost and it’s hard to pay employees. Which would be better? Helping people to keep their jobs through the crisis? Or having them go on unemployment and then scramble when the crisis is over?

If you say the former, you’re probably a Republican. If you’d rather they become wards of the state and sign up for government welfare benefits, you’re probably a Democrat.

Unfortunately, that latter group is a majority in the House, which is why we don’t have a bill yet.

I wish we were not spending this money, but a lot of companies are going to be in jeopardy very quickly if we don’t get a bill passed. Holding it up so Democrats don’t miss an opportunity to further socialize the country is a scandalous outrage.

RELATED: India announces a nationwide lockdown . . . for one day

And to think these are the same people who wanted to remove the president from office over a phone call to Ukraine.