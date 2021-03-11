'No Dogs Left Behind' Delivers 23 Pups from Chinese Meat Trade to New Homes

Dogs are close companions here in the states, but that’s not true everywhere. In many places, they’re street animals, unwanted strays or even treated as livestock.

But in some places, dogs are not merely eaten, they face horrific abuse before their deaths. Thankfully, there are people making a difference in this area, and one of those groups is No Dogs Left Behind.

“At No Dogs Left Behind, our mission is to end the reckless slaughtering of animals by ending the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, illegal dog trafficking, and the dog meat trade,” Jeff Beri, founder of the group, told People.

“Our mission goes beyond this, though, and extends beyond borders by advocating for the creation and enforcement of global animal welfare laws and raising awareness for a cruelty-free, sustainable world in which no animal is violated, exploited, tortured, or slaughtered for commercial goods or profit.”

“We confiscate the dogs, treat them, rehabilitate them, vaccinate them, sterilize them, get them adopted and finally get them home,” he added during an interview with News 12 Westchester.

“Funding is really key to evacuate the survivors that are there so we could save more lives,” Beri told People.

Beri works with other activists in China to grab dogs out of deplorable conditions and whisk them into new, loving homes across the ocean.

“In 2016, I hung up my suit and tie and went to China and never looked back,” he said.

So far, this year alone, the group has rescued more than 250 dogs and counting. The most recent group made it to New York on March 8.

“In case you missed it! Last night 27 Yulin and slaughterhouse survivors landed in the US at LAX airport!” stated a post from No Dogs Left Behind on March 6.

“Stay tuned for more video clips from their arrival including the outstanding efforts of our NDLB volunteers – you rock! – AND tune in on Sunday for LIVE coverage as our survivors continue their journey to New York to meet their forever loving families!”

Over 20 pups went to new homes (No Dogs Left Behind originally said 27 pups were saved, but later pegged the number at 23), and people came from Long Island, Westchester, Brooklyn and Connecticut to adopt them.

“These dogs would have no life if we didn’t get them home,” Beri told News 12.

The live video of the introductions is heartwarming, with lots of barking dogs, wagging tails and excited new owners. There are plenty of beaten-down dogs as well who seem hesitant, but their life of pain and abuse is behind them, and their best days are ahead.

