No, liberals, appreciating certain government programs does not make one a socialist

What do you do when it appears your party is about to nominate a socialist for president, and you realize there’s a pretty good chance that adds up to an electoral wipeout that will bury your side?

Trying to defend socialism in its actual form probably won’t work very well, seeing as how its consistent result whenever it’s been tried across the globe has been misery, oppression and death. You can pretend countries like Finland are the real socialists, but Finland will quickly tell you that’s not true – even as Finland has a social welfare state that would bankrupt us here.

So what’s left?

As the left so often does, it’s trying to redefine socialism to make it seem more palatable to the American electorate. Most of us who are familiar with socialism understand it to be the heavy hand of the state controlling everything from manufacturing to health care to the distribution of consumer goods to the disposition of people’s wealth. When it’s understood as such, almost no one outside the activist left will support it in America – even if that means four more years of Donald Trump.

So the definition of socialism has to change. It’s not the state controlling everything, you see. Oh no. Why socialism is anything at all the government does.

This is a theme that’s been showing up heavily in recent weeks on lefty social media, and it always goes something like this cartoon:

The idea here is to persuade people that socialism is already with us, and not only that, but we like it! Because anything at all the government does is actually socialism, and that includes all kinds of things we benefit from and wouldn’t want taken away. It portrays the bumpkin in the cartoon as a right-wing hayseed who’s protesting something he doesn’t understand, and would actually be horrified to lose.

Left-wing blogger Anne Landman sums up the argument succinctly:

Is your local police department a socialist program?

Many people fear socialism, but that’s because they misunderstand what it actually is. Socialism already exists at all levels of our government, and we not only love it, but we can’t do without it.

In the U.S., we collectively tax ourselves to pay for programs and projects that benefit quality of life for society as a whole. That’s socialism, and it’s how we live.

Very cleverly argued, but also completely false.

Taxing ourselves to pay for programs and projects is not socialism. If you accept this argument, then you’d have to accept that every nation in the world that doesn’t have full-on anarchy is socialist. If the government taxes anyone and does anything at all with the money, whammo! Socialist!

Of course, this is preposterous. Socialism isn’t just the government offering certain programs and benefits. It’s the government taking away the freedom of the private sector to operate on its own accord. It’s the decimation of free markets. It’s the seizure of private property. It’s the takeover of factories, hospitals, oil wells and retail establishments.

That’s what socialism is, and that’s why someone like Bernie Sanders is a complete misfit for the presidency of the United States. He thinks all of this should happen, and it goes against every fundamental principle upon which this nation was founded and operates today.

As for the government programs mentioned here as “socialist,” there is certainly room to debate the wisdom of some of them. I could certainly do without ObamaCare, and I think people would be better off relying on private retirement accounts than Social Security. I think there is a role for government to play in health care for the elderly and the poor, but I wouldn’t structure it the way Medicare and Medicaid are structured.

But obviously we need local police departments. Obviously we all benefit from public parks. Obviously we all use and benefit from public roads. There is no serious debate in the country about any of these things, and just because you support having them around does not mean you’re a big-government “statist” as our odd libertarian cousins like to say, and it certainly doesn’t mean you’re a socialist.

Conservatives believe in limited government, and that the government – especially at the federal level – should only get involved in things it absolutely must. There are too many things it is involved with now, if those things could revert back to state and local governments, that would be fantastict.

But conservatives do not believe in no government. And no serious person does. So the suggestion that any support for any government at any level makes you a socialist is to completely misrepresent what socialism really is.

That said: If socialists would like to stop at funding local police departments and public parks, I’d have no problem with them. But they won’t. They won’t stop until they’ve confiscated all of your wealth, which is why they can never be elected.