No, you should not 'believe in science'; because science is a method and not a doctrine

You hear it a lot these days, although it didn’t start with the pandemic. It probably didn’t start with global warming either, but it’s become popular.

It’s the secular intelligentsia making it known that they “believe in science,” and that the decisions they make are “guided by science.”

Here in my city of Royal Oak, Michigan, we have more than our share of virtue-signaling from our neighbors. You often see it in the form of signs that bear the heading, “Hate Has No Home Here.” This, of course, is a way of finger-pointing at everyone else, with the implicit message that hate does have a home with them.

These signs are replete with all kinds of other virtue-signaling messages, such “women’s rights are human rights” and “black lives matter.” And into this group you almost always see the declaration: “We believe in science.”

This is not a declaration in its own right. The exaltation of science, as intended here, is designed to distinguish the person making the declaration from other people – primarily people of faith. The implication is straightforward: Religious people blindly follow an ancient book full of legends that come from an imaginary friend in the sky. Scientific people embrace proven facts based on evidence.

This is why so many politicians are falling all over themselves to make sure you know everything they do is “based on science,” especially with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is what gets them approving media coverage and respect as intellectuals.

It could not be summed up better than it was recently by Nancy Pelosi, who chastised those inclined to pray by informing us: “For those who would choose prayer over science, I say science is the answer to prayer.”

OK. Hold it right there.

This astonishingly vapid statement gives the lie to the whole idea, as it falsely sets up prayer and science as rivals, demanding that we choose one over the other. This is how the secular left (and some of the secular right) sees the whole proposition of faith – that it’s the antithesis of knowledge, and that only by rejecting it completely in favor of natural-based data can we know anything.

Let’s step back. The very idea that faith and science are at odds requires us to completely misunderstand both concepts. They are not two rival doctrines at war with each other. In fact, only one of them – faith – is a doctrine at all.

You can’t really believe in science, because science offers nothing to believe in. It’s not a belief system. It’s not a set of assertions. It’s not a doctrine. Science is a method. It’s a way of discovering and testing information. It’s a way of learning. It’s a way of exploring and challenging notions by putting them to rigid tests.

It’s a very useful method as far as it goes. And by the way, God is the author of it. He’s the one who taught us how to think in such a way that we could begin to apply scientific reasoning to testable propositions.

But science isn’t something you believe in. Science is something you apply. It’s something you practice. And it has limits, because it can only deal in naturally observable evidence. You can use science to prove something about the behavior of chemicals, or about the effectiveness of medicine, or about the behavior of the human heart. Because the data you need, and the means of applying it, fall within science’s limits.

What science can’t prove or disprove is what might be happening outside observable nature. Skeptics of the supernatural will often point out that nothing supernatural can be proven by science. That’s true, but that’s not evidence against the supernatural. It’s evidence of the limits of science, which can’t break the plane that takes us into the supernatural because no one using science can find a way to do so.

Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 2:14, “Now the natural man doesn’t receive the things of God’s Spirit, for they are foolishness to him, and he can’t know them, because they are spiritually discerned.”

In other words, if man tries to prove or disprove the things of the Spirit using methods that rely on nature, he will fail every time. Because things of the spirit aren’t subject to natural sciences, nor do they fall within the limits of the scientific method.

This will lead the skeptical crowd to dismiss all faith as “blind,” because they think it means you can’t know the things of God for sure. But that’s not true. It just means you can’t know them using the methods they’re comfortable with. Those of us who deal in spiritual things know we’ve experienced tremendous revelation that can’t be discovered by men who want to apply the rules of men. That’s the opposite of blindness. That’s having your eyes open in astonishing ways, and lamenting the refusal of others to think beyond their usual natural boxes.

There is no real tension between science and faith in God. One is a method for understanding. The other is an opportunity to experience revelation. They work together perfectly for those who are honest about them.

By the way, here’s another reason it makes no sense to “believe in science,” or to talk of anything as “settled science.” Nothing is ever really settled. One of the best and most robust characteristics of science is that it’s always open to a new challenge. When someone comes along and decides to challenge conventional wisdom using the scientific method, science is unbiased about whether the challenge will stand or fall. It’s all based on evidence and testing of that evidence, and if someone comes along with evidence that rocks the “settled” wisdom, then science will reward the newcomer and lay the smack to the old thinking.

What’s more, it’s anathema to the idea of robust intellectual inquiry to ever regard anything as settled and not subject to further challenges or testing.

When you treat science like a doctrine to believe in, you misunderstand what it really is. You also limit its value, because science at its best questions everything, and is also open to everything. It just needs to see facts to back up every proposition.

I don’t believe in science, because science offers us nothing to believe in. Rather, I make use of science, and I appreciate it as a method of testing, challenging and proving facts and ideas. I also recognize it has its limits, because the natural world only shows us so much and only will ever show us so much.

The rest we have to discern spiritually. That’s an amazing experience, by the way, if you’d ever like to get your nose out of that science book and try it.