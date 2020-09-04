For no particular reason, WHO throws cold water on hope for vaccine this year

It’s clearly no secret that the World Health Organization and Donald Trump are not fans of each other. It’s hard to like someone who keeps accusing you of covering up China’s involvement in the spread of the coronavirus out of loyalty to your communist patrons.

Then again, Trump’s indictment of the WHO is 100 percent accurate. There’s nothing like being caught dead to rights. Except maybe being caught dead to rights and having your biggest members state withhold its funding of you.

Tough days for the WHO, to be sure, and it couldn’t happen to a nicer corrupt multinational racket.

That said, is there anything but spite motivating a statement like this?

The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

TRENDING: Trump to states: Have vaccine distribution sites ready by November 1

U.S. public health officials and Pfizer Inc said on Thursday a vaccine could be ready for distribution as soon as late October. That would be just ahead of the U.S. election on Nov. 3 in which the pandemic is likely to be a major factor among voters deciding whether President Donald Trump wins a second term.

“We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

“This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is,” she added. This referred to the phase in vaccine research where large clinical trials among people are conducted. Harris did not refer to any specific vaccine candidate.

It almost sounds like the WHO is discouraging a quick release of a vaccine because it’s more concerned about keeping Trump from being re-elected than it is about sparing people the ravages of the virus. The WHO wouldn’t put politics above people’s health, would it?

Do you think we should release a vaccine as soon as possible? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (3 Votes) 50% (3 Votes)

Oh. Right. China.

We’re in the unusual position of siding with Anthony Fauci here. If the early results of a trial are so overwhelmingly positive that it’s ridiculous to deny the vaccine’s effectiveness, why not just go ahead and release it rather than keep the world in a semi-lockdown for more months and deny people the potential life-saving benefit of the remedy?

The WHO is treating this the way the FDA usually treats proposed medications, which is to drag out the process as long as possible even if people are desperate for the help. Of course, the WHO has no power to stop the United States from approving a vaccine if it’s really ready. This is just a statement of expectations. If the U.S. has a vaccine ready and we’re willing to share it with the world – and we will be – the world will be eager to get it.

None of this will happen, obviously, unless one of the vaccine candidates absolutely rakes in the early stages of phase 3. I am curious as to whether Fauci’s public statement the other day suggests that is happening but he can’t say so publicly.

Either way, I’m glad to see the White House getting the country ready for imminent vaccine distribution, even if it’s only speculative. An October vaccine release would save a lot of lives and give the world a chance to get back to normal.

RELATED: WHO 'experts': It might be rare for asymptomatic people to spread COVID, or maybe it isn't ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

And anyone who grouses about it because they think it will help Trump’s re-election prospects reveals more about themselves than anything else. If you’d rather see people die than see your side potentially lose an election, you’ve pretty much disqualified yourself from having a voice in the discussion.