No time to confirm a new Justice, eh? RBG was confirmed in 42 days

You’re hearing a lot of talk now that there isn’t time to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice before the election – that the 46 days between now and Election Day simply aren’t enough to schedule hearings and hold a vote.

That’s not true. Not only can it be done, it’s been done before. And one Justice who was confirmed more quickly than the 46 days that are now available before the 2020 election was Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s formal Supreme Court nomination was sent to the Senate on June 22, 1993. Her confirmation hearing began on July 20, and the Senate voted to confirm her on August 3. The entire process took 42 days. https://t.co/Es6goc6mmo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg’s confirmation process wasn’t “rushed,” either. It was efficient for sure, and it included everything you’d expect from a confirmation process. The Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings, all the members got to ask questions, there was a floor debate.

And then there was a vote. By the way, in case Joe Biden makes the claim that no responsible Senate Judicary Committee chairman can make this happen in the time available, you might be interested to know that the chairman of the Senate Judicary Committee in 1993, when Ginsburg’s confirmation process occurred, was . . . Joe Biden.

Of course, no one launched slanderous personal attacks on RBG as they did on Brett Kavanaugh. That tends to prolong the process. But to take this process seriously and do it right does not need to take more than the time between now and the election. We’ve already seen examples from recent history in which it was done more quickly than that.

It’s incumbent upon President Trump to name a nominee as quickly as possible to get the process started. And it may be that certain Republican senators (looking at you Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney) object to the process out of animus for the president. But there is plenty of time to do this.

Anyone who says otherwise is simply ignoring the track record.