No more Tingles: Chris Matthews allegedly forced into 'retirement' by MSNBC brass

Say it ain’t so, MSNBC. Say it ain’t so. After two decades of screaming, berating, and generally being wrong about pretty much everything, Chris Matthews is gone.

What could cause this industry giant to exit the political scene just one day before Super Tuesday? Well. That’s where things get a bit sticky.

Depending on who you ask, he either stepped aside for the “young people,” was a casualty of the #MeToo movement, or he was forced out by network brass because he’s insufficiently fawning when it comes to Bernie and Warren. The fact is, we may never know what caused his demise, but one thing seems certain. It’s unlikely that there was anything “voluntary” here.

Here’s his on-air statement.

After his statement, the show went to a commercial. When it came back, Matthews was gone. In his place was a frazzled Steve Kornacki.

“That was a lot to take in just now, I’m sure. I’m sure you’re still absorbing that, and I am too,” Kornacki said.

“Chris Matthews is a giant, a legend, it’s been an honor for me to work with him, to sit in here on occasion, and I know how much you meant to him, and I know how much he meant to you,” Kornacki continued. “And I think you’re going to miss him and I know I’m going to. We are not going to have any bells or whistles here. We do have to fill the rest of this hour. We are going to take a quick break and come back with today’s news.”

In other words, Matthews said goodbye, dropped the mic, and left. If you think that sounds like the sign-off to a voluntary retirement – particularly for a 20-year mainstay the day before Super Tuesday – I have some lovely rolling swampland in the Okefenokee I’d like to sell you.

Matthews has had several brushes with sexual harassment claims, though none of them ever seemed to rise to a career-destroying level. Yes, there was a GQ article last week which painted him as a leering creep, but we already knew that. Heck, he was caught on an open mic drooling over Melania Trump during a 2016 victory rally:

So, you could argue that Matthews’ ouster was the cumulative result of repeated bad behavior. But, if that’s the case, why do it the day before Super Tuesday? The answer is, mostly likely, Bernie Sanders.

After Bernie’s win in the Nevada caucus, Matthews compared the victory to the Nazi invasion of France. He issued an on-air apology that I said looked like a hostage video. I see now that I was correct.

Matthews also took part in a tense exchange with Elizabeth Warren, in which he pressed her on calling Mike Bloomberg a liar regarding accusations he ordered a pregnant female employee to “kill it.”

Warren: “I believe the woman …” Matthews: “You believe he’s lying.” Warren: “… Which means he’s not telling the truth.” Matthews: “Why would he lie? Just to protect himself?” Warren: “Yeah. Why would she lie?” Matthews: “I just want to make sure you’re clear about this: You’re confident about your accusation.”

That may seem fairly benign to normal human beings. In fact, it sounds a lot like the kind of “pressing” that Matthews has always been known for. However, leftists portrayed it as “Matthews doesn’t trust women, and he’s attacking a female candidate who does.”

On top of all that, Matthews has been clear that he thinks the Democratic slide toward socialist candidates will destroy the party and harm the country. He’s right about that, but it’s clearly not the official MSNBC company line. For a network that will allow people like Joy Reid and Rachel Maddow on air, there’s no such thing as “too far left.”

So, it’s a safe bet that Matthews “retired” in much the way old Soviet premieres used to “retire.” He was offered a chance to leave with dignity, before the higher-ups threw him out amid a sure-to-be embarrassing scandal.

Lo-and-behold, Brian ‘Humpty’ Stetler is here to confirm that’s probably the case.

New reporting: Chris Matthews was told by MSNBC management to step down, per a person with knowledge of the situation, who called it a firing masked as a retirement announcement. A different source disputed this: It was “truly a mutual decision.” https://t.co/6Qi14NVetQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 3, 2020

For MSNBC, it seems the thrill is gone, along with The Tingles.