The nonsense you're hearing about Portland is absurd: Feds are restoring order because local officials wouldn't

For nearly two months, rioters have been allowed to run wild in Portland, Oregon. The administration of Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler has done nothing.

No one should be surprised by that. Last year when rioters attacked a Portland office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Wheeler ordered Portland police to stand by and do nothing.

Nothing is what Ted Wheeler does.

In the meantime, federal offices and federal properties are under attack. If it is not the job of federal law enforcement to protect these targets, then local officials can hardly blow a gasket when the federal government sends in its own assets to do that job. But of course, blow a gasket is exactly what they’re doing:

Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, criticized the Trump administration’s deployment of such forces.

“Donald Trump has no justification for deploying paramilitary troops to the streets of Portland or any other American city,” Wyden said. “These occupying forces are creating conflict, attacking peaceful protesters and making my hometown more dangerous. For Portland to find peace, Trump needs to pull unwanted federal agents out of our city immediately.”

Um, no. The “peaceful protesters” are not setting fire in the hallways of federal buildings. The “peaceful protesters” are not assaulting police officers with hammers and throwing human waste material at them.

The people who are doing that are called rioters, and this is the sort of thing we used to all agree needed to be stopped. The likes of Ted Wheeler and Ron Wyden apparently now believe it’s best to just let it go on – even if it doesn’t peter out after two months. Most people who used their brains don’t agree, especially when you look at what’s really happening:

Peaceful protests broke out in Portland in late May in response to the killing of George Floyd, but they’ve quickly escalated to rioting and vandalism. Demonstrators have launched large fireworks at law enforcement, shone laser pointers at their eyes, thrown fecal matter, and assaulted at least one officer with a hammer.

The Department of Homeland Security reports that rioters are armed with rifles, tasers, slingshots and sledgehammers and have committed multiple acts of arson. On July 3 someone firebombed the Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, and scarcely a day passes without graffiti and property damage.

If radicals feel emboldened, that’s because Portland has long allowed political violence to occur with impunity. In recent years dueling marches by Antifa and far-right activists have descended into brawling, and too often police have done little to stop it. Assaults have gone unpunished, including a violent attack on journalist Andy Ngo. Portland Police admit that they sometimes simply walk away from protests—er, strategically disengage.

This is not peace. This is the absence of engagement because one side – the side that’s supposed to keep the peace – has refused to do anything about the mayhem.

Much of the handwringing about federal intervention in Portland focuses on federal officers’ use of unmarked cars, and their refusal to always display explicit identification as federal officers. There’s a reason for that. The mob is targeting federal officers with violence, and no one in their right mind would want to advertise that they work for the federal government under circumstances like this.

So we’ve been regaled with ludicrous stories about undercover federal agents making innocent, peaceful protesters disappear. What the federal officers are trying to do is sort through the madness, put a stop to it and arrest the people who are responsible. When you decided to join a mob, it’s hard to distinguish you from others in the mob who might be committing serious crimes. That’s one of the reasons people participate in mobs. The safety of the mob makes it hard for the police to be sure who is responsible for criminal activity.

That can cut both ways, though. If the police decide they have to make some arrests, they might get you – at least momentarily – because you were mixed up in the mob with the real perps. Solution? Avoid mobs. They are doing nothing good anyway, and if you want to stay out of trouble this is the last place you want to be.

I thought everybody was supposed to #StayHomeStaySafe. If ever that was advice someone should take, the people who are part of the Portland riots should take it.

The bluster coming from local and state officials in Oregon is the height of absurdity. They chose for months to do nothing while violent mobs committed looting and vandalism, and attacked police officers with thrown objects. They chose to do nothing when federal offices came under attack with, among other things, attempts at arson.

It is not the federal forces preventing peace. It is the local and state officials who refuse to keep the peace.

If it is now the policy of the Democratic Party that big-city police departments should simply allow violent crime without any enforcement of the law, then the Democrats would do the rest of us a favor by putting that in their official 2020 platform so we’ll all know to a) not vote for them; and b) get out of the cities they run.