There is not going to be a 'new normal' and stop letting people tell you there is

There are a lot of things to remember about 9/11, so you can be forgiven if you’ve forgotten some of them. But you might recall a lot of people saying, in the days following the attacks, that it had been “the day that changed everything.”

What was this supposed to mean? Simply that we had been shaken out of our complacency, and that we would no longer delude ourselves about the seriousness of terrorist threats. From this day forward, we were told, we would share a vigilance. From that day forward, it would not be controversial that there were people in the world who were evil and wanted to kill us, and that we would need to take and maintain serious steps to ensure they would not succeed.

This would be how America would prove to be forever changed. It did not turn out that way.

It was hardly five years before Americans grew weary of the War on Terror. It was hardly 10 years before it became an affront against decency to suggest that Islamic radicals might be more of a threat than your average Rush Limbaugh listener.

9/11 did not change everything. It didn’t really change anything apart from the time it takes to get to an airport terminal. That’s because the human race, collectively, always regresses to its mean. Individuals may change radically and permanently – and many do – but as a collective we never stray for long from what we are. After 9/11 we were more vigilant for a time because the threat of terrorism was at the top of our minds. But we were not willing to wake up every day for the rest of our lives thinking about it, and eventually our mental energies returned to the things that normally demand their attention.

On some level this was and is healthy. We don’t want spend the rest of history on a war footing. When we face a threat or a problem, we want to confront it and dispense with it, and then – remembering the lessons learned – get back to our lives.

This is worth keeping in mind today, as far too many voices try to tell us we’re going to face a “new normal” in light of the coronavirus pandemic. All kinds of things, we’re told, will never be the same. We will no longer shake hands. We will no longer work in such close quarters. We will no longer gather in large numbers. We’ll be wearing masks and social distancing, perhaps for decades.

This, we’re told, will be the new normal.

No it won’t.

It won’t for a variety of reasons. One is that people will not put up with it. Already you’re now seeing a growing number of people defying stay-at-home orders and venturing out, and you’re seeing more business owners defying orders and opening back up. People will be remarkably cooperative when they sense a real emergency, but they will accept limitations on their lives only so long, and not at all when they sense politicians are dragging their feet and looking for excuses to keep restrictions in place.

Many people are already starting to feel that way, and lockdown governors are quickly losing their ability to control their under-house-arrest populations. That phenomenon will intensify in the weeks to come.

Another reason is that the facts on the ground won’t justify it. The coronavirus is called “novel” because there’s no precedent for it and thus there are no widespread antibodies. This has also been the case with previous pandemics that seem to happen right around this time in every century. But eventually, we learned how to treat the Spanish flu and all the others, and through exposure people did develop antibodies. That’s already happening with COVID-19.

To accept that we will permanently alter our behavior is to accept we can never vanquish this problem. There is no precedent for a disease that’s conquered humanity like that, and there’s no reason to think it will happen now in an age when we have so much medical knowledge and capacity for the development of vaccines and other treatments.

We will shake hands. We will hug each other. We will go to concerts together. We will eat out. We will do all these things because it’s what we do as humans, and only if we succumb to fear will we stop. That is not who we are and it never will be.

The only thing that would give us any sort of “new normal” would be if we let the pushers of this agenda tell us it’s necessary. Bizarre as it may seem, there are people who like that movement is restricted and that gatherings are verboten. There are people who will say we should keep it this way because of global warming or income inequality or whatever else. They’re the ones who keep telling us to expect the “new normal” because they would prefer it to the old one.

There is also this: Once the population has allowed the government to keep it locked up once, we’re desensitized to the idea and it becomes easier for politicians to try it again in the future for the service of some other agenda. Unless, of course, we decide that this was an experience we are not willing to ever have again. And unless we recognize that the governmental overreach we accepted during this time has been fundamentally dangerous – more so than any virus.

There is no reason to accept any “new normal.” The old one was perfectly fine, and humanity will thrive upon returning to it.

So don’t let anyone tell you to prepare for a new normal. The only normal you should accept is the one you decide you want to live in. Anyone who seems eager to permanently enshrine any of this into American life is not your friend.